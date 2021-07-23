Broadways Actors Equity Association Expands Membership Criteria





By relaxing the rules and eligibility criteria for membership, the Actors Equity Association has changed its membership program to allow freer entry of theater actors and stage managers into the Association. Entitled Open Access, the derogation from the old regulations now allows any actor or manager, proving to have exercised a professional activity in theaters falling under the competence of the Association, to become a member for a period of eligibility. two years with immediate effect. Working towards the goal of becoming a more equitable organization, these changes are proving to be a departure from the old ways of joining the Association. In the past, the only membership options for any theater worker were employment with an Equity employer, membership through a sister union, or earning points through the Equity Membership Candidate Program. Kate Shindle, President of the Actors Equity Association said that; The old system had one major flaw: it made employers the gatekeepers of Equity membership, with almost no other path to membership. The entertainment industry is disproportionately white, including and especially theatrical leadership. The union inadvertently contributed to the systemic exclusion of artists from BIPOC and other people with marginalized identities by maintaining a system in which being hired to work these contracts was a prerequisite for membership. We hope that artists from all walks of life will join us in building a union that uplifts the entire theater community, especially those who have not felt included or welcome in the past. In addition, the eligibility restrictions for international directors and directors have also been relaxed, as well as the possibility for former members to join the Association without having to renew their contracts. Revisiting its own system, operation and methods of doing business in the future, the new Actors Equity Associations legislation is the first step towards diversification and the promotion of full equality within the Association.

