



Kate beckinsale may have been married for 11 years and had a number of well-documented relationships, but according to the actress, she is yet to date. During an appearance on Additional On Wednesday to discuss her new film, the 47-year-old actress was approached by the host Jenn lahmers about the worst first date she’s ever had. Do you know that I never really had a date? Beckinsale confessed, jokingly adding, I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant with them. She continued, I don’t think I’ve ever been on those like, oh, a friend tricked me and I meet a complete stranger. I have never done that. I can’t think of anything that I hate more than sitting in front of someone I don’t know, chances are I don’t like then having to sit down and watch them eat food. Perhaps based on her own strict definition of what a date is, Beckinsale never really had one. But she’s certainly been spotted several times over the years enjoying public outings with a handful of high-profile men. The actress shares her 21-year-old daughter, Read, with former partner Michael sheen and was also married to the director Len wiseman from 2004 until their split in 2015. And while these two romances followed the curious pattern described by Beckinsale, since then she has been spotted on what most people would consider dates. In 2017, she started a one-year relationship with the comedian Matt rife, that the old one CCM the host said TMZ started when they met at the Laugh Factory when he was 21 and was complicated with a lot of ups and downs. The following year she was photography come out with another comic, Jack whitehall, in a karaoke bar in Los Angeles. She also had a short-lived, but much-talked-about, four-month relationship with Pierre Davidson in 2019, just after the SNL star engagement to Ariana Grande has been cancelled. That connection also started with a very memorable and heavily photographed makeup shoot at a gamean Rangers event that some might think of as a date. And most recently, Beckinsale had a nine-month relationship with the singer. Good grace who also saw them huddled at the edge of the court. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Dua Lipa on creation Nostalgia for the future

