Salman Khan apologizes to Athiya Shetty on screen with folded hands [Video]





Bombay: The first episode of Arbaaz Khan’s celebrity talk show Pinch 2 has been released. His brother and superstar Salman Khan appeared as a guest in the first episode where he disclosed many details about his personal and professional life. During a rapid fire, Arbaaz shared the name of the Bollywood actress that Salman does not follow Instagram. Arbaaz then gave Salman Khan a choice of three names of three Bollywood divas and asked him which of them wasn’t following. The conversation was: “Aapke 117 million subscribers hai social media pe, lekin aap Twitter mein sirf 24kb follow karte ho, aur Instagram mein 25kb. Main aapko 3 naam de raha hoon, isme se aapko batana hai ke aap Instagram mein kisse follow nahin karte. The three choices Arbaaz read were Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani, to which the Radhe actor responded if it’s Sangita he’s not following. When Arbaaz points out that this is the wrong answer, Salman’s second guess and the correct one is Athiya. Salman Khan with folded hands looks towards the camera and apologizes to the young actress and says, “Sorry Athiya, I’ll follow you now.” Watch the full interview below: Pinch is the show where celebrities laugh and also react to mean tweets. The other guests who will be part of Pinch 2 are Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, professionally, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has Mahesh Manjrekar Dirctorial Antim: The Final Truth and Tiger 3, which is a sequel to his 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai in his pipeline.

