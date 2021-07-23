Shahid Kapoor’s Sunny is actually a reworked version of Raj & DK’s Farzi: Bollywood News





About seven years ago there was a buzz about Shahid Kapoor and Kriti i say featured in Raj and DK’s film titled Farzi. But a year later, in 2015, there was also news that Shahid and Kriti both pulled out of the film and that it is being put on the back burner. While there have been muffled murmurs that Arjun Kapoor will replace Sasha in the thriller, now we have an interesting update on this. After delivering big with The family man, Raj and DK have set themselves a new benchmark. Their next project will mark Shahid’s debut in the web space and is tentatively titled Sunny. A source tells us, “The plan was to call him Gavar. But few people know that Sunny is actually a reworked version of the same Farzi script that Shahid approved years ago. The only two things that have changed in the script are – the character of Vijay Setupathi has been added and Shahid’s fees have increased significantly. In fact, the script was worked on to convert the 150-minute film into a tense ten-part series for the first season. “ The source adds: “There were two projects Raj and DK were trying to do – the other being a movie with Shah Rukh Khan. That plan didn’t work and most likely the director duo will move on to part three at The family man, just after Sunny is complete. Meanwhile, they could also produce Go Goa Party 2, and we have to see if they will find Dinesh Vijan on Street 2 because we hear, the creators are planning to go upstairs next year with part two of the horror comedy franchise. “ Read also:Mira Rajput writes cute message for Shahid Kapoor on their 6th wedding anniversary I love you more than words can suffice BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

