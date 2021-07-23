Bollywood: Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta share Shiv Shastri Balboa’s first look





Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta took to social media on Thursday to share the first preview of their upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

Presentation of the first look of my new movie #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating story of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America !! Glad to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew !! More details and surprises to follow! Kher posted on Instagram, mentioning that this is his 519th film.

Gupta also posted on Instagram: Very happy to work with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new movie #ShivShastriBalboa #RockyBalboa # 519thFilm # AnIndianInAmerica # Humor # Drama #family.

Gupta, 62, and Kher, 66, have previously acted together in plays and films such as Utsav (1984), Daddy (1989) and Uff! Yeh Mohabbat (1997).

Earlier, Kher had announced on social media that he was working on his 519th project and was heading to New Jersey for it.

Excited to announce my 519th movie while flying over # AtlantcOcean at 36,000 feet, he captioned his post. God has been kind to me. It is so humiliating to be able to achieve this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessing of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders. Thanks also to #IndianFilmIndustry and filmmakers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special.

Kher was last seen in the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister. Gupta was more recently in the film Sardar Ka Grandson and has projects such as 83, Dial 100, Gwalior and Goodbye in the works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-anupam-kher-neena-gupta-share-first-look-of-shiv-shastri-balboa-1.80840907 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos