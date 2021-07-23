Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan takes the lead in the action movie Captain India





Months after reports claimed Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was losing plans in the Indian film industry, the star announced a new top-flight film.

The actor will star as a pilot in the upcoming film by filmmaker Hansal Mehtas titled Captain India.

Captain India is both inspiring and exciting and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter in our country, said Aaryan.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Baweja and is said to be inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions to a war-torn nation.

I have immense respect for the work of Hansal sir and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him, said Aaryan.

Mehta is known for making acclaimed films such as Aligarh and Shahid and for his hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Captain India, inspired by real events, will revisit a moment in time when a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and look forward to working with Kartik, the filmmaker said.

In April, there were rumors that Aaryan fell out with the Bollywood producers. The claims came after the cast were ousted from Karan Johars’ film Dostana 2. It was also revealed that Aaryan had parted ways with the creators of Freddy, which is directed by Ajay Bahl and stars Katrina Kaif as the lead.

