Val review an unusual doc offers a fractured portrait of an unusual actor | Documentary films

Val review an unusual doc offers a fractured portrait of an unusual actor

Who is Val Kilmer? Is he a former A-lister, whose idiosyncrasies and taste for counterculture have made him a Hollywood outcast? Or is he an insufferable egotist who has alienated the industry by crude unprofessionalism and impossible demands? One might naively assume that a sleek new documentary titled Val, which recently premiered in Cannes before now heading to theaters and then to Amazon Prime, might contain answers, tracing back through a career of sky-high heights and highs. underground depressions. But films blessing unprecedented access to the actor himself and his own set of personally recorded videos are also his curse, bringing us close to him but still at a cautious distance, as if we were invited to his house but obliged. to wait at the door.

It’s an inevitable sacrifice one gets used to when a star is allowed to co-write their documentary or narrative biopic, a predictable price paid for such access. It shifts expectations, despite press documents using words like crude and inflexible, downgrading the desire to see urgent questions answered, or even asked, to the more modest pleasure gleaned from moments of controlled intimacy, of seeing something previously hidden, as small as it is. There are interesting flashes of that to Val, patchworked from the wealth of footage the actors filmed as he moved from set to set, and although the promise of what he did ultimately might trump what it ends up giving us, there’s just about enough of it to make Val an entertaining snapshot, at least until we get the big picture.

The film is a mosaic of that recently unearthed b-roll mixed with contemporary scenes from Kilmer linked by an almost constant voiceover. Kilmers’ throat cancer, along with the chemotherapy and surgeries he had to treat it, affected his voice to the point where it is often difficult to understand. At the start of his narration, there is a jarring concern that was about to endure yet another Anthony Bourdain AI controversy, but in fact the voice is that of his son, actor Jack Kilmer, who Remarkably resembles his father, an ingenious way around a seemingly insurmountable problem. obstacle. Were taken from his youth, as one of three brother film buffs and directors, to his stage debut before his beauty and towering presence turned him into a star whether he liked it or not.

Given Kilmers’ rapid rise to the A-List, the actor is arguably still best known for playing the Caped Crusader – the film offers an interesting reminder of his Juilliard roots and one of the highlights is a editing ambitious audition tapes he made for films like Full Metal Jacket and Goodfellas, desperate to be taken seriously at any cost (he made a 6,000 mile trip to hand over his tape in person to Stanley Kubrick). His rise to the top, in the mid-90s, is best described as a chore, resorting to soap in Batman Forever after realizing he was being overshadowed by outsized villains (director Joel Schumacher called it a childish and impossible day. ) and before deals with the notoriously tumultuous set of Dr Moreau’s Island, where stories of him being difficult really started to surface (director John Frankenheimer said: I don’t like Val Kilmer, I don’t don’t like his work ethic, and I don’t want to be associated with him ever again.).

But they were hopelessly undernourished by these intermittently intriguing but distractingly guarded anecdotes and the accompanying video snippets. It lacks a broader perspective, a deliberate decision by directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo not to include the voices of anyone except Vals, and while we have a token, I misbehaved towards the end, there is not enough introspection around him (this is quickly followed by I do not regret anything). His marriage to Joanne Whalley is also flattened, being shown to us in brief bursts of hazy nostalgia before ending abruptly due to his dedication to the job (arguably no mention of both of his lawsuits against him for not paying the right amount. child support). Her sheer, taken-like hagiography, her skillful fit, even elegantly at times, and the glimpses of Kilmers on her art skirt just to the right side of indulgence Inside the Actors Studio but as the portrayal of a star known for her rough edges, it’s all way too smooth.

Who is Val Kilmer? I can’t say I’m really sure.

