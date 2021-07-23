HPA Awards Gala scheduled for November 18 at the Hollywood Legion Theater





The 2021 Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards go back to an in-person event this year. This year’s gala will take place on November 18 at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Hollywood, California. Since 2006, the HPA Awards have honored the glow of the community that brings creative vision to life, recognizing art in color grading, editing, sound and visual effects in addition to special prizes for the creativity and innovation, industry contribution and engineering excellence. HPA President Seth Hallen said: We look forward to the HPA Awards gala every year, but this year more than ever. This is where the industry comes together to celebrate our extraordinary work and spend an evening honoring ours. Over the past year, I have been continually inspired by the absolute dedication of our community. Artists and post-installation professionals focused on delivering incredible work during a difficult time. This year more than ever, it is important that we spend an evening in recognition of this. The Hollywood Legion Theater, part of the American Legion Post 43, is at the heart of Hollywood history. Founded in 1919 to serve the community and the state and to help other veterans severely affected by the effects of the Great War, the Legion was created by Los Angeles veterans who worked in the film business. Veterans and non-veterans, including Hollywood luminaries of the time such as Cecil B. DeMille, Adolphe Menjou, Walter Long and Mary Pickford to name a few, were instrumental in the establishment of the post from the first days. Clark Gable and Humphrey Bogart swallowed cocktails and shot pool at what has been dubbed Hollywood’s oldest underground bar, and Charlton Heston, Mickey Rooney, Gene Autry, Ronald Reagan, Stan Lee were also Legion members. Most recently, the position has been the scene of numerous events and industry premieres and this year the HPA Awards. A recently completed $ 6 million renovation of the 90-year-old Egyptian Revival-style building included top-notch technology upgrades incorporating state-of-the-art digital projection, an enhanced acoustic sound system and 35 film projection capabilities mm and 70 mm. Hallen concluded: To say we’re ready to throw this party is an understatement and we’ve gone all out for this year’s HPA Awards. We’ve moved to a beautiful new location, planned a great night out, and most importantly, we’ll be celebrating together. We can’t wait to see you in November! The HPA Awards are made possible through the generous sponsorship of Blackmagic Design, title sponsor of the Diamond Awards; Sponsor Registration Photo Shop; The awards category sponsors Blackmagic Design, DTS, Picture Shop and Zeiss; and Deluxe Event Sponsor. Full rules, guidelines and entry information for the creative categories, which remain open until July 30, are available hereThe ticket office will open in early August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shootonline.com/newsbriefs/hpa-awards-gala-set-nov-18-hollywood-legion-theater The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos