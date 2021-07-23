Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino thinks Hollywood is having a hard time | Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino thinks Hollywood is going through a “very bad time.”
The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ filmmaker fears that the studios are focusing too much on expensive blockbusters and that the culture of cancellation has stifled creativity, but he is convinced that things will have changed over the decade and the films will become again more diverse and interesting because it has happened several times in the past.
He told Deadline, “I think I was having a really bad time right now. But we’ve been through these really bad times before.
“For me, the 1950s are one of the worst decades in Hollywood history, and it came after the 1930s and 1940s, which were two of Hollywood’s best decades.
“What we think of as the ’60s really didn’t start until ’67. From 1960 to 1965, it was only the’ 50s, part 2. But it gave birth to New Hollywood, as a counteractive, and this gave birth to the explosion of cinema in the 70s.
“And after that explosion took its course around ’82, we had another horribly politically correct repressive decade. We’ve all been through that fucking decade of cinematography, but it spawned the ’90s, which we didn’t realize. that it was gonna be actually the 70s part 2. Now you think about it, and it was absolutely …
“I think what’s going on right now is probably going to last about six, seven or eight more years, and there will be a revolt against that. It’s just a period of time that we’re living through.”
The 58-year-old director admitted he’s not a fan of movie streaming services, but understands why it appeals to studio executives because it’s profitable and they don’t have to worry about it. long-term impact.
He said, “I don’t like it. I’m not a fan. I like to hold the DVD in my hand. I like to watch it on the shelf. I like the shit that I can hold in my. main. I don’t like buying virtual shit, I don’t really own. “
When asked if he had anything to say to the studios on the subject, he added, “I have nothing to tell them. I mean, the thing is, they’re either interested. by whether it is a business model or not.
“It’s like in any industry. If they want to make it all disposable because it helps the bottom line right now and because they don’t care 20 years later when they don’t have that work, I don’t know what to tell them. “
