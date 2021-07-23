When Himesh Reshammiya said he did not fight because Salman Khan’s family supported him, advised to stay in a camp | Bollywood





Singer, songwriter, actor, reality TV judge Himesh Reshammiya wears several hats. He made his first breakthrough in the film industry thanks to Salman Khan and composed two songs for Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. The two have collaborated on a number of projects, including Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Bodyguard . As Himesh Reshammiya is a year older, here’s a look back at one of his old interviews, in which he stressed the importance of belonging to a camp and attributed his success to supporting Salman Khan’s family. Speaking to the Hindustan Times in 2012, Himesh said: If you stick to one camp (in Bollywood), it works because (of) the platform (which it provides). There are so many talented people out there, but how are they going to prove their talent? So yes, it is important to be part of a camp. Plus, at the same time, you have to be creatively ready at some point. When you get a break, you can’t start work and meet a deadline. You have to be creatively ready, praying to God and if you are lucky enough to have someone to support you, it works wonders, he added. Himesh, who was started as a composer in Bollywood by Salman, said his journey has not been difficult. It was not difficult because Salman Khan’s family supported me. They gave me my first chance at a very young age. I didn’t really have to struggle, he said. Read also | Jacqueline Fernandez poses in a cover for a sultry photoshoot with a strong message: You’re not ugly, society is In 2005, Himesh became a sensation after making his debut as a playback singer with Aashiq Banaya Aapne. He sang popular pieces such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Afsana Bana Ke and Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri. Himesh made his acting debut in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself. He went on to star in films such as Karzzzz, Radio, Khiladi 786 and The Xpose. Last month, Himesh released the title track for Surroor 2021, his new album. This is his third studio album after Aap Kaa Surroor (2006) and Aap Se Mausiiquii (2016).

