Inside the talks that led to Hollywood’s COVID vaccine warrants

Movie studios and industry guilds have spent weeks crafting a plan that could allow productions to cut costs from the pandemic without compromising safety

The changes that both sides tentatively agreed to on Monday allow for more flexible restrictions on the wearing of outer masks and catering service for fully vaccinated cast and crew, as well as potential changes to testing protocols for vaccinated individuals and productions in areas where infection rates are very slow. But with those carrots comes a stick: Studios can now impose vaccines on workers in Zone A, the section of a film set where active filming takes place.

Of course, some believe that the new protocols don’t go far enough. Although the current mandates apply to workers in Zone A, there is no requirement for workers in other zones who are not in regular contact with the cast and crew in the filming areas. On Thursday, Sean Penn told NBCUniversal that he will not continue filming on the Starz limited series “Gaslit” unless all workers on the set, not just zone A, were vaccinated.

Since studios will need to give workers enough notice to get up to two doses of the vaccine and allow their bodies to build up immunity, the warrants are not expected to become mainstream in Hollywood until September at the earliest. But for those who are vaccinated, the new protocols will allow workers to remove masks when working outside and once again have self-service dining options after months of packaged meals.

And for producers, the new rules allow less frequent COVID testing for vaccinated workers. Currently, workers in Area A of a production set – the areas where the cameras operate – have to get tested three times a week. But in areas where COVID-19 infection rates are “very low,” vaccinated workers should only be tested once a week.

One sticking point was what defines a “very low” infection rate. Productions are allowed to use these more flexible testing requirements if they are filming in a metropolitan area or county where the daily new case rate is less than 10 per 100,000 people and the R0 number, which determines the number of new cases created. by an infected person, is less than 1.1.

Los Angeles sets reportedly qualified for that level last month, but thanks to recent Delta-related increases, the new per capita case rate has risen above 15 per 100,000 people. Atlanta, on the other hand, currently has a case rate of 6 per 100,000, although that may change if there is a spike in infections nationwide.

Regardless of the case rates, the new rules also allow studios to cut costs by using a different type of test, which is cheaper and offers faster results. For workers in Zone A who are to be tested more than once per week, only one of the tests should be a molecular PCR test submitted to a laboratory. These tests are considered the most accurate for COVID testing.

According to But Josh Bremmer, CEO and co-founder of COVID-19 testing company TNG Dx, antigen testing costs around $ 60 per test, compared to $ 100 to $ 200 per test for which PCR tests are typically used. Antigen tests also give results in about 15 minutes. “The person taking an antigen test stays at the testing site while they wait for the results, and if they are positive, they can immediately take a second one to confirm,” Bremmer said. “With PCRs it can sometimes take days to get results and during that time that person can spread COVID on the set. “

When the back-to-work agreement was created last year, guilds insisted on PCR testing after discussions with health experts, who argued that having the most accurate tests was essential. . With some workers now vaccinated and the accuracy of antigen testing improving, antigen testing will likely include a higher percentage of testing on Hollywood sets.

In the meantime, some COVID-19 testing companies are gearing up for potential vaccine warrants. Start-up Kameo has launched a database for workers and productions to keep a log of test results, including a section for workers to upload their vaccination records and for producers to track the number of workers vaccinated. in each area. “We have a vaccine passport program integrated with our test log software,” said Kameo founder Alex Ostebo. “This will therefore make it easier for producers to track which workers are vaccinated and in which production area and will facilitate the coordination of testing programs on an individual basis. “

The back-to-work agreement will be reviewed again at the end of September, but the big test of the new protocols and the impact of vaccines on the spread of COVID on the plateaus will probably come this winter. Currently, some countries in the southern hemisphere like Australia are experiencing peaks in COVID cases during their winter months, and although there is hope that a half-vaccinated U.S. population will prevent a repeat of the Astronomical surges seen last winter, it’s unclear how more infectious the variants will spread.

Plus, if heavier hitters like Sean Penn set a hard line on safety on set, studios and networks may be forced to make even stricter rules for everyone involved in a production.