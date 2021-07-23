Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty shares her first message since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundras







Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkundra9/

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a cryptic social media post Thursday night that appeared to be a page from author James Thurbers’ books. This is her first post since the arrest and ongoing investigations of her husband Raj Kundra for allegedly making pornographic films. Taking to her Instagram story, Shetty shared a photo from a book page that highlighted Thurbers’ quote that read: Don’t look back with anger, or forward with fear, but around you with awareness. Image Credit: Insta / rajkundra9

The first part of the note said: Let us not look back with anger, nor forward with fear, but around us with awareness. We look with anger at the people who have hurt us, the frustrations we have felt, the bad luck we have endured. We look forward to the possibility of losing our job, contracting an illness or suffering the death of a loved one. The place where we are to be is here, now, not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing should distract me from living my life today, the page concluded. Taking to her Instagram story, Shetty shared a photo from a book page that highlighted the quote from Thurbers.

Image Credit: instagram.com/theshilpashetty

Shetty got engaged to Kundra in 2009. The two bonded in November of the same year. The couple have two children, Viaan Raj Kundra, born in 2012. They welcomed their daughter in February 2020 through surrogacy. Mumbai Police reported earlier on Tuesday that its criminal branch’s property cell had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra, for their alleged involvement in making porn movies and posting them through certain apps. He seems to be the main conspirator. We have enough evidence on this, said Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. The case was registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021. Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday it had received four emails alleging that Kundra even bribed Mumbai police officials with Rs 2.5million to escape arrest. According to an ACB official, the emails were sent by a Yash Thakur, another person accused in the pornography case. A similar amount was also allegedly requested from him. His allegations, however, were vague in nature and forwarded to Mumbai Police for further action. According to Joint Police (Crime) Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Kundra had a connection to a London-based company involved in distributing pornographic content through a mobile app called Hotshots. At a press conference, Bharambe said police have yet to find an active role for Shetty. After court clearance, the Kundras offices were searched and a few clips were also found. He was arrested along with his IT manager. After the arrest late on the night of July 19, many faces in the industry stepped in and shared their perspective and matters related to Kundra and her pornographic film business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-shilpa-shetty-shares-first-post-since-husband-raj-kundras-arrest-1.80843875 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos