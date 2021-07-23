Sallys Saloon is all the talk on TikTok – The Minnesota Daily

Local businesses, like the Sallys Saloon and other bars around town, are using the platform to attract business in unconventional and real ways.

If you are anywhere near the University of Minnesota campus and in neon colored drinks, happy hour and the general chaotic atmosphere of a long-standing local college bar, there’s a good chance you’ve set foot at Sallys Saloon. For the privileged few who weren’t, Sallys Saloon is making its presence known through subtle advertising and a growing number of followers on TikTok.

Despite debuting in January 2020, the official Sallys Saloon TikTok account only gained popularity the following year with a video welcoming its customers once again. Although this one has gained 60,000 views, the accounts most watched the video remains a vision of the Adult Swimming Trend which circulated on the application in early June with more than 120,000 views.

One of the women behind Sally’s latest marketing venture is Emily Leighton, a recent University of Minnesota graduate and currently Sally’s employee. Leighton manages the TikTok account at work and in his spare time, sharing the responsibility of creating new content with his colleagues.

According to Leighton, the Sallys team seeks inspiration for new videos through employee-driven group chat, viral social media trends, popular music, and things they think people might like. . Their ideas on the fly also seem to get the job done. According to Leighton, one of the videos recommending a Dragon Berry Bacardi Mule even caused a shortage of the drink due to the large number of people ordering it.

It’s tough sometimes because the area we market is drinkable, and we have to figure out how to make it appropriate but still fun with these trends, Leighton said. But it was fun. People always say I saw your TikTok or We love you at work.

Why does Sallys TikTok content work? They’re genuine and they connect with their customers, said Parker Fox, a University of Minnesota basketball player.

Fox has spent a lot of time at Sallys over the years, so much so that the waiters worked with him to create his own secret menu item, Parker Foxs Loaded Tater Tots. He was fortunate enough to star in his own TikTok showcasing the dish, a video that prompted many to come and order the item, according to Leighton.

Other local establishments have taken inspiration from Sallys, including Cowboy Jacks Downtown and Blarney Pub to create their own TikToks.

They have the right idea. The transition to the platform has proven to be successful for businesses across the country, according to Katie Love, CEO of Love Social Media. Love said TikTok helps companies stand out from their competition by expanding their social media presence.

TikTok allows you to show another side of your business. It’s not just the organized feed with the beautiful product photos, Love said. It allows people to get a real insight and allows you to share a certain personality. TikTok isn’t just about teens dancing in front of their mirrors in crop tops anymore.

Maybe Sallys has been successful because their feed isn’t perfectly organized and provides that aforementioned real insight into what it means to be at the Sallys Saloon. From inside looking at a day in the life of a waiter to guides on what not to do at the bar, viewers curious about the ins and outs of the establishment can find most niche goodies on the Sallys page.

They use trends very well to build relationships with people on campus, said Mayzie Olsonn, a Sallys employee and a student at the University of Minnesota. It feels less like a restaurant and bar and more like a place to meet people your age and hang out.