Check out Spring Hill, small businesses and cars this weekend





This weekend features the return of one of Spring Hill’s largest networking events featuring over 70 vendors, as well as auto shows, day camps, workshops and plenty of live entertainment . 1. Discover the Spring Hill Mixer and Expo The annual Experience Spring Hill expo returns this weekend at Spring Hill High School, 1 Raider Lane. This year’s Small Business Expo kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a B2B mixer, which will be a great opportunity to network and bond ahead of Saturday’s main event. Saturday’s main event, hosted by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, will feature more than 70 local businesses and kid-friendly activities, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show up early at 9 am for outdoor events including “Touch-A-Truck” with Spring Hill Police Department, Spring Hill Fire Department, Williamson Medial, General Motors, Spring Hill Waste Management and Ryder Logistics. Other activities include a live Fun Zone stage, vegetable garden and prizes to be won. From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can meet and take photos with the TRAC mascots of the Tennessee Titans and Booster of the Nashville Sounds. We are delighted to offer these residents the opportunity to meet and build relationships with our local business community, said Spring Hill Chamber Marketing and Events Coordinator Kelli Johnson. Our participants will have a blast. Our businesses always go above and beyond by providing our customers with southern hospitality, fun freebies, delicious treats, and this year a plethora of fun historical facts about Spring Hill. We certainly encourage everyone new and old to Spring Hill to come and find out how you can support the local community. 2. The Mockingbird Murder Mystery A great night out on the weekend often involves a gourmet meal, especially when there is a bit of murder and mystery involved. Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Blvd. in Spring Hill, will host “Die, Die, Die! Murder Mystery” starting at 7 pm Friday. Tickets cost $ 75 per couple, which include a 20% tip and are available at www.TheMockingbirdTN.com/tickets. The plot of the murder mystery centers on pop music icon Justina Calavera, who has just arrived at a signed artist retreat with her record label, BCA. Things seem to be going well until people start to mysteriously die. Will she be able to find out who the killer is before she becomes the next successful wonder? Dinner will begin with an appetizer of sweet potato taquitos with jalapeño cream and cilantro. The main course will include your choice of flank steak and mushroom tacos with fire roasted salsa, chicken mole with cotija or crispy potato tacos with mushrooms. Accompaniments include White Bean Chipotle Coffee Refrito, Mexican Street Corn, and Lime Jalapeño Coleslaw. The dessert will be the very leches cupcake with strawberry mango compote and coconut whipped cream. 3. Digital painting workshop at the Maury County Library Are you a painter or digital artist who needs a little boost on your coloring skills? The Maury County Public Library, 211 W. 8th St., is launching a series of year-long workshops this Saturday, which will cover topics such as color and composition, monochrome and digital painting. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and is free. Future workshops will be available monthly until June 2022. “If you enjoy painting portraits, drawing characters, or creating fantastic environments, painting digitally is great fun,” the library says in a press release. “But for most digital artists and those learning to paint, color is challenging, intimidating, and one of the most difficult subjects to learn.” 4. Cruise in the cooperative Columbia and the auto shows go hand in hand, with this weekend featuring another Cruisin ‘The Co-op. The popular car and bike show returns Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Maury County Agricultural Co-op, 975 Riverview Lane. The set-up starts at 4 p.m. The show will feature live music from Billy Droze and the Kentucky Blue Group, as well as food trucks from Tenn Pinn Alley, Wing 1-1 and Grub on Hubz. Admission is free and open to all ages, as well as pets. 5. Live entertainment The Herrick group will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Stephanie Adlington will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cochise County will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Macy’s blood, a former “American Idol” contestant, will perform at Liberty Grace Farms, 1966 Hicks Lane, as part of his “Music in the Sunflowers” series from 6 to 8 pm Friday. Marla Canon will perform at DB’s Eats & Beats, 1144 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Jay hoppus will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. at Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 pm Friday. Austin Tyler Jones will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 7 p.m. Saturday. The bird and the bear will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Michael Dean will perform at Music on the Deck at Columbia Elks Lodge, 1208 WKRM Lane, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. KG Music and The group of the Wentzel brothers will perform at Tuck’s Place, 102 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Logan piercy will perform at Vintage Winery starting at 6.30 p.m. Saturday. Josh risner will perform at DB’s Eats & Beats starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. New frenzy will host a dance party at Embers Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Carson / Philips will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille from 6 p.m. on Saturday. Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, will host Music on the Ridge with Orange crush from 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Love Bus food truck will be parked in Amber Falls from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Music on the Ridge returns to Amber Falls with The Clifton from 1 p.m. on Sunday. Food will be provided by Mt. The Pleasant Grille food truck from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

