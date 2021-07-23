Jack Whitehall’s house is flooded | Entertainment





Jack Whitehall had to leave his new home after being damaged by the flooding. The “Jungle Cruise” actor – who is dating model Roxy Horner – only bought his $ 17.5 million home in Notting Hill, west London last month, but he stayed. “gutted” after heavy rains last week which saw water flooding the kitchen and dining room, leaving the floors in ruins, and he left to live temporarily in a hotel. A source told The Sun newspaper: It’s gutted. Talk about stopping the move. The house is amazing and he loves it. There is even an elevator and a swimming pool. He didn’t expect the kitchen to turn into a swimming pool too. Roxy doesn’t live there full time, but she is now there most of the week and it would certainly be the perfect home to start a family. “It has a lot of bedrooms and a nice outdoor space. “The yard is closed at the back and it started to flood very quickly. The rain was incredible and kept coming. He started to flood the back of the house, he entered the kitchen. They had to move during the repairs. The ground was in ruins and it was really expensive. All of this needs to be replaced now. The five bedroom house was once a pub and has a swimming pool, sauna and steam room, gym, cinema room and its own parking lot. The 33-year-old comic recently admitted that the lockdown had “sped up” her relationship with Roxy as she moved in with him just two weeks after starting dating. He said: “Oddly, it was pretty good because we spent a lot of time together and it speeds up the relationship in a way. Then when the lockdown ended, we achieved a lot. Wed never went out to see a movie together. “We have never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia. Meanwhile, the “Bad Education” actor revealed that his love life hasn’t always been easy. He explained, “I’m crazy bait. I’m going to tell you the story of a date I had that went wrong. I was eating with this girl, and this guy came over and he said, I’m James Corden’s cousin. “At that point he sat down, and then the date turned into a three-way situation. About 25 minutes into the conversation he said he was also Jamie Redknaps’ cousin. “I was like, Oh no, I ruined it. It was a complete fantasy.

