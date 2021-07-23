It’s the weekend, guys! Training time! Take inspiration from these Bollywood and Hollywood hulks





Men’s workout Highlights We all want to have sinewy muscles like our favorite Hollywood and Bollywood actors and stars. But those harsh looks don’t come easily. There is a huge calorie burning going on between the busy filming schedules and the photoshoots. Take a look at your favorite hunky actors’ gym routines and the payouts they make to wow you. It’s the time and weekend time to throw those excuses in the trash, take off your running shoes, and dust that yoga mat too. The machines in the gym await your return and wait to see you sweat. What’s your excuse? Is it too sunny or raining cats and dogs? Want some inspiration, here’s what the hunks of Hollywood and Bollywood do while you snooze that alarm and complain “Not today, please!”. Varun Dhawan: Look at the actor from “Badlapur”. Dhawan’s pull-up videos should give any fitness fan a complex. Harshvardhan Rane: Why wait, when you can keep track of your health even on a busy filming schedule, the actor asks on Instagram while lifting heavy wooden logs (tree trunks) over his shoulder and back. You have to trust this Bollywood actor whose physique is so well crafted that the hard work is evident. Mark Wahlberg: Mark Wahlberg revealed he was eating 11,000 calories a day to gain volume for his new movie Father Stu, the story of Father Stuart Long, boxer turned priest. Wahlberg was on the Jimmy Fallon show and discussed the tough job he had on hand. Wahlberg spoke about how gaining and losing weight for roles proves more difficult as the Hollywood star ages. But since filming wrapped up and his other movie “Joe Bell” is set for theatrical release on July 23, Wahlberg is hitting the gym in style. Wait until the end for the “expert” … It’s a lot of training for the abdomen and legs on a Justin Beiber song “Don’t you Give Up … nah nah nah, Let me love you!”. What the famous singer commented on “Great Song Choice” Here is the youtube link to Beiber’s song that Wahlberg worked on. Will Smith: The actor who played legendary boxer Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali in 2001; apparently “fell to her knees” during the brutal diet necessary to prepare for the role. Taking his recent film teammates on a deadly jog on the beach in Miami, Florida, Will Smith uses the training as sweet revenge. “The guys at @yestheory endured a few miles with me… it’s the least I can do after being blown off a helicopter,” he posted on Instagram. Sweet Soman: Here is the Iron Man athlete and Indian actor, model, star … running on the hilly terrain of Ladakh. A throwback pic with a post from Ageless Milind Soman about how great India is. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or healthcare professional if you have specific questions about a medical problem.

