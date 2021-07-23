Entertainment
Rana Lincoln Das came far from home to become a successful actress
Rana Lincoln Das provides NLP training to many companies, HNIs and celebrities.
UPDATED JUL 23, 2021 5:35 PM IST
Rana Lincoln Das is a second generation actor and entrepreneur who, based on his intelligence and learning skills, has taken his industry by storm.
Accidents do indeed break you. The one who bounces high when he crashes to the ground is the man of a substance. Rana Lincoln Das had a similar fall when he was young.
His injury caused him to develop mentally. He underwent vigorous development exercises to score against his tuck. Rana began to be coached by her grandfather, Dr. David Lincoln, on psychometric analysis skills and the Neuro-Linguistics program. Soon Rana joined her grandfather’s company NLP Training Pvt. Ltd as a director and was quickly promoted to the position of general manager of the company. His Goa-based company provides training all over the world.
Rana Lincoln Das provides NLP training to many companies, HNIs and celebrities and this is where her acting journey began. He was offered roles in many circumstances, which he refused; but something hit him to go ahead with the action. He began to pocket a few roles from the celebrities who introduced him to production houses. With a few Bollywood films in hand, Rana intends to enter the south as well.
Born in Kharagpur, Rana Lincoln Das is a globetrotter due to the type of profession in which he works. Training all over the world, Rana enjoys learning different cultures and languages. He already communicates in 4 languages and wishes to become a linguist. But the heart says India! Different cultures and nationalities may influence your way of life and your thought process, but the deepest part of the homeland always stays inside, says Rana.
