Ted Lasso Recap: The “Extraordinary Female Goddesses” From Season Two

“Even though it’s called talking about a girl, sometimes it’s more like, girl, Listen

This is one of the most Ted Lasso-y lines Ted Lasso delivers in the first new episode of Ted lasso, but it also perfectly sums up the evolution of the relationship between Juno Temple‘s Keeley Jones, once a model and girlfriend of a footballer, who is now the team’s publicity coordinator, and Hannah waddinghamTeam owner Rebecca Welton, who once attempted to demolish AFC Richmond as an act of revenge, but has now been happily reborn as a true believer.

As season two begins with the episode Goodbye Earl, the two characters are in a better place in part thanks to the relentless optimism of Jason Sudeikiscoach from last season. When we originally met them, they were both much more fierce. In season one, Rebecca set up a paparazzi sting to publicly humiliate Keeley and the naive Coach Lasso, but season two has the trio getting ready for the girls to talk on the couch to talk about the new love life of Rebecca.

Temple spoke to Vanity Show on how this new dynamic in the Apple TV + series plays out between her and Waddingham.

While “Ted Lasso and the Extraordinary Female Goddesses may seem like an absurd Harry Potter fan-fic mashup, Temple explains exactly what that means and why it’s important now that the show is back …

Vanity Fair: So many people have told you to date that this show is a little surprisingly hopeful and optimistic in an otherwise dark time. What are your thoughts on this?

Juno Temple: I think the reaction has been so special with people who have had this feeling in their hearts and minds of looking at a glass that is half full. Shooting season two and playing Keeley has definitely helped my mental fullness over the past five months in this very strange, painful and complicated time to be alive. I can have this shining light from a job in my life.

Season two brings us a very different Keeley Jones than when we first met.

I think it was an amazing thing to watch, and it made you take away the message not to judge a book by its cover because everyone’s novel is filled with lots and lots of phrases and chapters and paragraphs. How dare you judge it by the colors of the cover? You must read every punctuation mark! Keeley was a prime example.

What would you consider to be the major change now?

What is very special for me about the show is the relationship that has developed between Rebecca and Keeley, and this beautiful friendship between two women who are at different times in their lives. They have different views on themselves, but actually connect on a very, very deep level and help each other see aspects of themselves that they wouldn’t know were there. No one has tried to show them before. It was a really precious thing to put on film.

Why does this story resonate so strongly for you personally?

It also happened off camera! Hannah Waddingham is just an amazing female goddess in my life. It was a really, really key thing that I’m not sure would have necessarily appeared on other shows. It’s a relationship that I feel lucky to have filmed.

Originally she was a model, now she is a publicist. How does this change in her professional life change her?

I think you might not necessarily know what tension she was chained to in everyone’s daily life. She really wants to encourage people to be the best versions of themselves. If she can help them do it, she will do whatever she can to help people see it.

Rebecca is a big part of that, right? She once undermined Keeley, but she becomes a great ally.

Rebecca guides her by realizing “Hey you, you should do that like a job.” Keeley has this great line in the first season where she says, “Yeah, I’m famous for almost to be famous. ”I think when you first meet her, that’s what you think she might be, that she’s not as aware as everyone around her. a very, very big hearted young woman.It was a beautiful trip to take on.

He does this by to be wholeheartedly himself, even if it means a sentence comes out of his mouth it forces you to pause and digest. “

It’s an unusual sight because so often in a story the drama comes from the conflict. And I feel like Ted Lasso, the character himself, is making people defuse their drama. They start to let their guard down and be a bit more of who they are at their core rather than having their shields up.