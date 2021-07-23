Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte aka The Professor is cancer survivor: “At first I thought I was going to die”





Spanish actor lvaro Morte, who plays the fan favorite role of Sergio Marquina aka The teacher in Money Heist, has a lot more to it than what we see on the Netflix show. lvaro is indeed a fighter in real life too. He is a cancer survivor. lvaro was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left leg in 2011, for which he underwent treatment. Over the years, the actor has spoken candidly about his approach to the disease. In 2016, he told The Observer: “I remember the doctor in the white coat and the stethoscope coming to tell me without anesthesia. (Said) Look, it’s happening to you and you’ve got a long time to live. He further revealed that he viewed the tumor as something temporary. “For example, with the flu, you feel bad, you have a fever, you have tremors, but you know it will happen to you. You don’t talk about it. Instead of accepting that I have a slim chance of survival, I tried to activate it, which in principle logic told me not to. lvaro Morte plays the fan favorite character of Sergio Marquina, aka The Profesor in Money Heist. (Photo: Instagram / alvaromorte) In another interview with Cocktail magazine, lvaro said: “At first I thought I was going to die, that my leg was cut off but nothing happened. Then I thought, if I die in all three months, can I do it calmly? Have I respected the people around me who love me? Have I been true to my standards? Although lvaro came out stronger as a survivor, it changed his outlook on life. “It made me enjoy the moment, because there is nothing that will take away the good mood,” he said. lvaro dead, an engineer turned actor, made his debut in 2002. Although he rose to prominence in his home country of Spain, he achieved worldwide fame after playing the lead role of the professor in Money Heist. Although an introvert on screen, he is the mastermind of the robberies he plans to the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. The upcoming season 5 of Netflix’s crime drama Money theft will also mark its final. lvaro, along with several other cast members, will return to reprise their roles.

