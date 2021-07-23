Malayalam veteran actor KTS Padannayil dies in Kochi | Kochi News





KOCHI: Famous Malayalam film actor KTS Padannayil, known for his comedy roles, died Thursday morning of age-related illnesses in a hospital, film industry sources said. He was 88 years old.

Padannayil had been undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital since July 19. He was later transferred to the cardiac care unit where he breathed his last at 6:40 a.m., a hospital spokesperson said.

Born as Kochupadannayil Thai Subramaniam in 1933, he started his career as a stage artist and later became active in Malayalam films in the 1990s. He first starred in the amateur drama Vivaha Dallaal , which he realized.

Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, directed by Rajasenan, was his first film. Padannayil has become a supporting actor in Malayalam films after his performance in films like Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam and Vrudhanmare Sookshikkuka.

During his career spanning nearly two decades, Padannayil starred in over 60 films. Some of the most notable are Vaamanapuram Bus Route, Adyathe Kanmani, My Dear Karadi, Swapna Lokathe Balabhaskaran, Ayushman Bhava, Rakshadhirakari Baiju, Kunjiramayanam, Amar Akbar Anthony, and King Liar.

He has also performed in various theater groups like Jayabharath Nithakalalaya, Chenagassery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika, Kollam Tuna and Attingal Padmasree on thousands of stages in 40 years.

Originally from the nearby town of Tripunithura, he has also appeared in numerous comedy television series. He had run a small shop in Tripunithura.

Padannayil is survived by his wife Ramani and three sons, Syam, Sannan and Saljan and one daughter, Swapna.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Education V Sivankutty regretted Padannayil’s disappearance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kochi/veteran-malayalam-actor-kts-padannayil-dead-in-kochi/articleshow/84664700.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos