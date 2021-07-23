Does Hollywood have an overtime problem? – The Hollywood journalist

For much of 2019, California media headlines trumpeted AB 5, the bill its supporters hailed as righting the alleged wrongs of concert economy workers suffering from a lack of unemployment benefits. and health insurance in the hands of companies like Uber because they’ve been labeled independent contractors. Ultimately, most industries with any skin in the game – from rideshare companies and music studios to real estate brokers and newspapers – negotiated an exemption to the law, which changed the test. used to determine whether someone is an employee or an independent contractor and reclassified dozens of workers as the definition of “employee” expands.

But while AB 5 was in the spotlight, other workforce issues went relatively unnoticed. The California labor commissioner’s office and many legal experts say the lack of overtime pay is probably underestimated – either because some workers don’t understand that they shouldn’t be exempt from overtime, or because they do and are afraid to complain and lose coveted opportunities in Hollywood’s already fierce job market. “The misclassification of the exemption is a very serious wage theft problem,” Deputy Labor Commissioner Monie Netikosol said, adding that while her office does not see too many of these complaints, “it is probably more widespread than we think “.

Through a public registration request, THR received six notices of Private Attorneys Act complaint sent to the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency regarding various types of unpaid overtime allegations against large employers in the entertainment industry in the past five years . (The PAGA allows employees to sue employers on behalf of themselves, others, and the state of California for Labor Code violations.)

“It’s a microcosm of what you’re looking at,” says labor lawyer Sahara Pynes of Fox Rothschild. “Because you have people who didn’t know they were underpaid; you have all the people who knew they were underpaid but didn’t feel like doing anything because they didn’t want to be blackballed in the entertainment industry; and you have the people who come to deal with it through a [private] letter from lawyer or threat of legal action.

Adds Sean Andrade, a litigator whose specialties include entertainment litigation and complaints about wages and hours of work: “It takes a certain level of confidence and courage to move forward. You see it happening to you and to other people. Most of the time people just accept it, especially if they work in an industry where they could be penalized for coming forward and complaining.

Even though formal complaints seem rare, employment law lawyer Ann Fromholz says misclassifications are common, even after a flurry of litigation over a decade ago over non-payment of overtime and meal breaks and rest. “They’ve forced change in a lot of companies in a lot of industries,” she says, “but I always meet companies that haven’t made changes.”

Part of the problem is the complex criteria for executive, administrative and professional exemptions. There are two tests, one relating to salary and the other relating to duties, and an employee must meet both to be exempt from overtime.

The financial standard is clear: Employees cannot be exempted from overtime if their pay is not double the current state minimum wage (based on a 40-hour work week). In California in 2021, that works out to $ 54,080.04 for a business with 25 or fewer employees and $ 58,239.96 for more businesses. Stresses Netikosol, “It can’t be a dollar less.”

If an employee’s salary is above this line, attention turns to job testing, which is convoluted. To meet the bar, an employee must spend more than 50% of his time performing exempt duties, which vary according to the exemption category, and the employee must “usually and regularly exercise discretion and independent judgment.”

In practice, “independent judgment” varies depending on the job. “They are able to make independent choices without supervision when it comes to matters of importance,” Netikosol explains. “They have to do it consistently. Not once a week, not twice a month, but every day on a regular basis. “

A stage manager, she notes, likely exercises enough discretion in choosing a location to meet the independent judgment test – but a more junior scout would likely not meet that bar. In a similar scenario, a more experienced decorator is likely exempt, while a decorator who follows directions instead of exercising creative freedom might not be.

Labor and employment lawyers consulted by THR say overtime exemption issues are more likely to occur not in large studios, but in small and medium-sized businesses that don’t have quite the same access to an army of in-house labor advisers and sophisticated exteriors.

“The determination is very factual. So, there can be situations where someone is inadvertently misclassified, even in those big companies that give good advice, ”says Ivy Kagan Bierman, Loeb & Loeb partner, adding that her clients are very careful with s ‘make sure they are doing it correctly. , and she often explains the factors to them. As for non-clients who may be wrong, she says it’s more likely to be inadvertent than malicious: “I don’t think they are intentionally breaking the law.

According to Fromholz, “it might not even be on their radar” if no one has reported a potential misclassification issue internally to HR or filed a complaint with the state.

“Even though there are so many gray areas, there is still a lot of black and white here,” Pynes explains, adding that it should be easy to at least avoid minimum wage mistakes. Yet it does happen. “I think because [minimum wage] rates change once a year, it’s just not on the annual radar for audit purposes.

Pynes also suspects many companies of relying on third-party payroll companies. “I think people assume their payroll service providers are going to report a problem or even not allow them to pay someone below minimum wage. Yet consistently I find that does not happen.

Kagan Bierman says it’s likely because of those industry-wide wage and hour class actions years ago, in which payroll service providers were also sued. “Payroll companies have become a lot more conservative in their advice to their clients,” she says. “Many of them have stopped advising their clients on any work-related matter. They weren’t lawyers and they didn’t want to be held accountable.

If anyone suspects it is misclassified, Netikosol says the site of the labor commissioner can guide them through the complaints process. If a worker fears retaliation and wishes to remain anonymous, they can instead file a report with the Field Law Enforcement Office, which may trigger an investigation. (If retaliation has already taken place, she notes, there is a Retaliation Complaints Unit.)

Julie Shapiro, director of the Entertainment and Media Law Institute at Loyola Law School, says Hollywood workers often join the ranks of the industry expecting to “pay their dues” and this may make them less inclined to withdraw. complaining about low pay or lack of meals and rest. breaks. “The problem is the realities of actual work,” Shapiro explains. “The lowest paid people will not report. They’re making progress and they don’t want to ruffle the feathers.

