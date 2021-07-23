‘Val’ review: Val Kilmer leads tantalizing tour of his life and career in new documentary





“Val” bears a more than fleeting resemblance to the format of “Kid 90”, “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye, with all the names and cameos that involved. Here, audiences are treated to behind-the-scenes footage of “Tombstone,” the cast of “Top Gun” partying after hours (“We were all at the start of our careers,” Kilmer recalls), and a very young Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn shooting Kilmer’s camera when the three appeared in a play together.

Kilmer’s current condition, recovering from throat cancer surgery, makes it difficult for him to speak. His son, Jack, reads the actor’s written narration, sounding so oddly like him that at first glance you think they must have found a way to digitize his voice from the ’80s.

The roles played by Kilmer possess an iconic quality while also highlighting how his career has often zigzagged to the point where it could have collapsed, to his detriment if not in terms of the quality of the work but the way Hollywood and audiences do. were perceiving.

Kilmer enthusiastically agreed to take on the role of Batman, for example, but quickly deteriorated on that experience, passing on another sequel in favor of the forgettable reboot “The Saint.” Likewise, he played a role in “L’île du Dr Moreau” in order to play alongside Marlon Brando, to run up against director John Frankenheimer (filmed exchanges) and to be disappointed when a detached Brando periodically refused to come on the tray. , leaving a replacement to take his place.

Kilmer frequently speaks of his desire to work with certain directors, showing audition videos he shot for roles he failed to land in “Goodfellas” and “Full Metal Jacket”, seeking to impress directors Martin Scorsese and Stanley Kubrick, respectively. The actor also documents his painstaking process of auditioning and preparing to play Jim Morrison in “The Doors.” Even in his current state, and despite the tragedies that have included the death of his younger brother at the age of 15, Kilmer speaks of leading a “magical life”, finding the silver lining as he endures fans who ask. the same “Top Gun” inspired “You Can Be My Wingman” autograph over and over again at Comic-Con. “I feel more grateful than humbled” by these interactions, he says, though his expressions sometimes betray a tinge of them. Also having written the 2020 memoir “I’m Your Huckleberry”, Kilmer’s autobiographical material in “Val” includes relationships with her children, marriage and divorce with “Willow” co-star Joanne Whalley and previews. of his childhood, all captured in depth In video. (The project is directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, with Kilmer credited as both cinematographer and producer.) Perhaps above all, “Val” is a good illustration of how her subject’s aspirations as an artist periodically collided with the demands of commercial success, goals which are often at odds. In that regard, “Val” mirrors Kilmer’s particular journey, but almost feels like a required viewing for any young actor willing to follow a similar path. Because if speaking has become a challenge for Kilmer, the lessons of his life in Hollywood stand out loud and clear. “Val” hits theaters on July 23 and on Amazon on August 6. It is rated R for the language.

