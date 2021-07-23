Entertainment
Heritage Festival returns August 5-7 at MCC’s Sidney campus
SIDNEY The Heritage Festival is back for its 34th year on the Montcalm Community Colleges campus in Sidney, August 5-7, and Heritage Village volunteers are ready to transport visitors to the past.
After the cancellation of last year’s festival due to COVID-19, the village committee is delighted to welcome visitors to the village park with all the classic activities offered in the past.
We were so happy to be back with Heritage Festival 2021, where everyone can slow down and enjoy a walk through time, said Miriam Zimmerman, Vice President of the Montcalm Heritage Village Volunteer Group.
The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at the booth. After the ceremony, the Montcalm County Commission on Aging Seniors’ Festival will be held until 2 p.m. Special events include lunch, drawings, door prizes and free blood pressure checks sponsored by Mission Point of Greenville. Golf carts will be available to transport two visitors at a time from the parking lot.
Friday August 6 is Children’s Day, so prepare your family for a free day of learning and fun! There will be pony rides, a cake ride, a scavenger hunt, old school games and new this year, a petting zoo. Stop by the lodge for sandwiches, fries, and drinks provided by the Stanton Womens Club, then head to Rush Dairy for an ice cream.
The last day of the festival is Saturday August 7 and it is a day to honor veterans. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a special veteran salute at the booth.
Vintage baseball returns to the festival on August 7 at 9 a.m. at the MCC’s South and East Lawns. Six club teams will compete against each other this year in the classic game. Fans are welcome to bring their chairs and watch the games for free. If you’re looking for something to nibble on while looking, drop by the general store for some homemade baked goods, candy, and dill pickles.
Several activities and exhibits are available every three days, including historical exhibits in village buildings, kiosk entertainment, quilting show, children’s activities, cake walks, Civil War encampment, crafts for sale, ice cream and dairy displays, antique displays for small engines, printing displays and more.
The festival is offered by volunteers from the Montcalm Heritage Village, a group of community members who work year round in the Historic Heritage Village on the Sidney College campus; MCC; and the MCC Foundation. The Montcalm Heritage Village was established in 1986 on the MCC campus and has grown to include 28 buildings and hundreds of artifacts from local areas depicting life in Michigan in the late 1800s and early 1900s .
The festival takes place every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events are free, unless otherwise specified.
For a complete calendar of events or for more information on the Montcalm Heritage Village, visit montcalm.edu/heritage-festival in line.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
August 5 Tribute to Seniors Day
10 a.m., opening of the Kiosk / Gazebo Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seniors’ Day of the Montcalm County Commission on Aging. Special events for seniors include lunch, drawings, door prizes, free blood pressure checks (sponsored by Metron of Greenville) Heritage Village
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Activities for children, crafts, games and prizes Children’s play house
1 p.m., Cake walk for children Children’s playhouse
10 a.m. 4 p.m. Quilt Show Tent on the Green
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Self-guided tours of all Heritage Village buildings with docents available to provide information and answer questions
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., entertainment kiosk / gazebo
1 to 1:30 p.m., Ghost Towns of Michigan, presented by Dana Johnson Township Hall
August 6 Children’s Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Activities for children, crafts, games and prizes Children’s play house
o 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Bucket Fillers Book Authors will offer Playhouse activities for children
o 1 p.m., Children’s cake walk Children’s playhouse
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pony rides and mini-farm in Heritage Village Park
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., entertainment kiosk / gazebo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quilt Show Tent on the Green
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Self-guided tours of all Heritage Village buildings with docents available to provide information and answer questions
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ghost Towns of Michigan presented by Dana Johnson Township Hall
August 7 Tribute to Veterans Day
9:00 a.m., Vintage MCC South Lawn and Heritage Village East Lawn Baseball
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Activities for children, crafts, games and prizes Children’s play house
o 1 p.m., Children’s cake walk Children’s playhouse
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., entertainment kiosk / gazebo
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Self-guided tours of all Heritage Village buildings with docents available to provide information and answer questions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petting Zoo Heritage Village park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quilt Show Tent on the Green
11 a.m., Visit of the gardens presented by the Master gardeners of the Montcalm sector
11:00 am, Patriotic religious service at the old Heritage Village Church
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tribute to Veterans Kiosk / Gazebo
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ghost Towns of Michigan presented by Dana Johnson Township Hall
The three days
Arts and Crafts Craft Lane
Judy Asiala Jewelry, tea towels and scrubbers, other hand-sewn items
Leslie Ann wood paintings
Dave Haddix stone lamps
Cheryl Rademacher Crochet Scrubbies and Other Crochet Items
Roxanne Niner Bird Baths
Kiosk / Gazebo Music and entertainment
Belles Hat Shoppe historical exhibits
Blacksmith open for display
Cake Walks 1:00 p.m. at Childrens Playhouse
Treasure hunt for children throughout the village
Children’s playhouse Open for display and activities
Demonstrations and exhibits of the Civil War encampment on the North Lawn
Doctors’ house open for display
Edmore Prison open for display
Ehle Barn Antique Farm Equipment and Small Engines
Gaffield school open for display
Compliments Golf Cart Rides Frys Golf Carts, Carson City
Maintenance of a Railroad Speeder’s Track Display and Equipment
Sale of plants from master gardeners in the Montcalm region (Please note: limited number of plants for sale.)
McBrides Depot steam engine, coal car and caboose on display
Old Iron Tractor Club Display of antique tractors and a steam engine on the east lawn
Pavilion Village Country Kitchen sells sandwiches, fries, pies, cookies and drinks provided by the Stanton Womens Club
Printing facility open for display with displays from the White Pine District Library
Rush Dairy Ice Cream Parlor with Ice Cream for Sale and Dairy Equipment
Shoen Log Cabin Historical exhibits and spinning demonstrations
Sidney General Store Sale of pastries, candy and pickle sales and historical exhibits
Sidney Town Hall County and Township Historical Exhibits
Steam Engine Display and Steam Engine Demonstration by Dave Kemler on the East Lawn
Tent on the Green Quilt Show
Tool Shed Farm antique tool and sled display
Village church open for display
Sources
2/ https://thedailynews.cc/articles/heritage-festival-returns-aug-5-7-on-mccs-sidney-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]