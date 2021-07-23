Heritage Festival returns August 5-7 at MCC’s Sidney campus

SIDNEY The Heritage Festival is back for its 34th year on the Montcalm Community Colleges campus in Sidney, August 5-7, and Heritage Village volunteers are ready to transport visitors to the past.

After the cancellation of last year’s festival due to COVID-19, the village committee is delighted to welcome visitors to the village park with all the classic activities offered in the past.

We were so happy to be back with Heritage Festival 2021, where everyone can slow down and enjoy a walk through time, said Miriam Zimmerman, Vice President of the Montcalm Heritage Village Volunteer Group.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at the booth. After the ceremony, the Montcalm County Commission on Aging Seniors’ Festival will be held until 2 p.m. Special events include lunch, drawings, door prizes and free blood pressure checks sponsored by Mission Point of Greenville. Golf carts will be available to transport two visitors at a time from the parking lot.

Friday August 6 is Children’s Day, so prepare your family for a free day of learning and fun! There will be pony rides, a cake ride, a scavenger hunt, old school games and new this year, a petting zoo. Stop by the lodge for sandwiches, fries, and drinks provided by the Stanton Womens Club, then head to Rush Dairy for an ice cream.

The last day of the festival is Saturday August 7 and it is a day to honor veterans. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a special veteran salute at the booth.

Vintage baseball returns to the festival on August 7 at 9 a.m. at the MCC’s South and East Lawns. Six club teams will compete against each other this year in the classic game. Fans are welcome to bring their chairs and watch the games for free. If you’re looking for something to nibble on while looking, drop by the general store for some homemade baked goods, candy, and dill pickles.

Several activities and exhibits are available every three days, including historical exhibits in village buildings, kiosk entertainment, quilting show, children’s activities, cake walks, Civil War encampment, crafts for sale, ice cream and dairy displays, antique displays for small engines, printing displays and more.

The festival is offered by volunteers from the Montcalm Heritage Village, a group of community members who work year round in the Historic Heritage Village on the Sidney College campus; MCC; and the MCC Foundation. The Montcalm Heritage Village was established in 1986 on the MCC campus and has grown to include 28 buildings and hundreds of artifacts from local areas depicting life in Michigan in the late 1800s and early 1900s .

The festival takes place every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events are free, unless otherwise specified.

For a complete calendar of events or for more information on the Montcalm Heritage Village, visit montcalm.edu/heritage-festival in line.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

August 5 Tribute to Seniors Day

10 a.m., opening of the Kiosk / Gazebo Festival

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seniors’ Day of the Montcalm County Commission on Aging. Special events for seniors include lunch, drawings, door prizes, free blood pressure checks (sponsored by Metron of Greenville) Heritage Village

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Activities for children, crafts, games and prizes Children’s play house

1 p.m., Cake walk for children Children’s playhouse

10 a.m. 4 p.m. Quilt Show Tent on the Green

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Self-guided tours of all Heritage Village buildings with docents available to provide information and answer questions

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., entertainment kiosk / gazebo

1 to 1:30 p.m., Ghost Towns of Michigan, presented by Dana Johnson Township Hall

August 6 Children’s Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Activities for children, crafts, games and prizes Children’s play house

o 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Bucket Fillers Book Authors will offer Playhouse activities for children

o 1 p.m., Children’s cake walk Children’s playhouse

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pony rides and mini-farm in Heritage Village Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., entertainment kiosk / gazebo

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quilt Show Tent on the Green

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Self-guided tours of all Heritage Village buildings with docents available to provide information and answer questions

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ghost Towns of Michigan presented by Dana Johnson Township Hall

August 7 Tribute to Veterans Day

9:00 a.m., Vintage MCC South Lawn and Heritage Village East Lawn Baseball

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Activities for children, crafts, games and prizes Children’s play house

o 1 p.m., Children’s cake walk Children’s playhouse

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., entertainment kiosk / gazebo

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Self-guided tours of all Heritage Village buildings with docents available to provide information and answer questions

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petting Zoo Heritage Village park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quilt Show Tent on the Green

11 a.m., Visit of the gardens presented by the Master gardeners of the Montcalm sector

11:00 am, Patriotic religious service at the old Heritage Village Church

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tribute to Veterans Kiosk / Gazebo

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ghost Towns of Michigan presented by Dana Johnson Township Hall

The three days

Arts and Crafts Craft Lane

Judy Asiala Jewelry, tea towels and scrubbers, other hand-sewn items

Leslie Ann wood paintings

Dave Haddix stone lamps

Cheryl Rademacher Crochet Scrubbies and Other Crochet Items

Roxanne Niner Bird Baths

Kiosk / Gazebo Music and entertainment

Belles Hat Shoppe historical exhibits

Blacksmith open for display

Cake Walks 1:00 p.m. at Childrens Playhouse

Treasure hunt for children throughout the village

Children’s playhouse Open for display and activities

Demonstrations and exhibits of the Civil War encampment on the North Lawn

Doctors’ house open for display

Edmore Prison open for display

Ehle Barn Antique Farm Equipment and Small Engines

Gaffield school open for display

Compliments Golf Cart Rides Frys Golf Carts, Carson City

Maintenance of a Railroad Speeder’s Track Display and Equipment

Sale of plants from master gardeners in the Montcalm region (Please note: limited number of plants for sale.)

McBrides Depot steam engine, coal car and caboose on display

Old Iron Tractor Club Display of antique tractors and a steam engine on the east lawn

Pavilion Village Country Kitchen sells sandwiches, fries, pies, cookies and drinks provided by the Stanton Womens Club

Printing facility open for display with displays from the White Pine District Library

Rush Dairy Ice Cream Parlor with Ice Cream for Sale and Dairy Equipment

Shoen Log Cabin Historical exhibits and spinning demonstrations

Sidney General Store Sale of pastries, candy and pickle sales and historical exhibits

Sidney Town Hall County and Township Historical Exhibits

Steam Engine Display and Steam Engine Demonstration by Dave Kemler on the East Lawn

Tent on the Green Quilt Show

Tool Shed Farm antique tool and sled display

Village church open for display