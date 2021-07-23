You need drama to make a web series, says veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar – the New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar says a good web series has to have a key drama ingredient to keep the viewer engaged, which he thinks his next political season “City of Dreams” has.

Asked to comment on the growing popularity of the political drama genre on the digital platform, the 63-year-old actor said the reason could be that the creators believed audiences were “tired of just watching crime stories from the world. underworld”.

“Otherwise, where would you find the drama?” He asked.

“You have to find drama when you have to do an OTT (over-the-top) series. You have to have something so that people don’t budge from their chairs that drama is absolutely necessary for. If they have a story that doesn’t have a lot of strong content, they try to catch it up with action. You don’t need to cover it with action, if you have strong content, ”Pilgaonkar, often known by his first name Sachin, told PTI in a Zoom interview.

The second season of “City of Dreams” will see the actor return as Jagdish Gourav, a shrewd politician who was Chief Minister of Maharashtra when the series debuted last year.

The new chapter will see Priya Bapat’s Poornima Rao Gaikwad become the interim CM, along with her father and Mumbai’s most polarizing political figure Amey Rao Gaikwad, played by Atul Kulkarni, sparing no effort to subdue his daughter after uncovering the truth behind its the death of his son Ashish (Siddharth Chandekar).

The story picks up three months after the events of the first season ended when Gourav apparently pledged allegiance to Poornima, cheating on Amey the entire time.

There is a change in the character’s arc but the essence remains the same, Pilgaonkar said.

“My character has always been a survivor. He’s unpredictable, like politics. Although he supports Poornima, she doesn’t know if he will be loyal to him or not.”

As “not at all versed in politics,” playing the role of a chief minister in the first season of “City of Dreams” was an interesting experience for the actor.

“Politics is not my cup of tea. That’s why I was assigned to play Chief Minister in the first season because I know that I will never be able to become Chief Minister in my entire life.” , he added.

While the actor said the new installment gave him “more platform” to play than the first season, he was surprised to find his character missing from the series trailer, which was dropped on Tuesday. .

The Disney + Hotstar show is produced by Applause Entertainment, directed by Sameer Nair, in association with series director Nagesh Kukunoor’s banner, Kukunoor Movies.

“I watched the trailer three times but couldn’t see myself in it. I asked Mr. Sameer Nair about it and he said it was made by Hotstar and not by them. is made by Hotstar, so maybe they thought it wasn’t. important to keep even one photo of me in the trailer.

“But I don’t want to deny my project. I don’t want to have a blame game. I want to help release a project in which I play one of the main characters. As an actor, I won’t deny never my responsibility. “

Pilgaonkar, who started his career as a child artist with the 1962 Marathi film “Ha Maza Marg Ekla” and established himself as a 13-year-old leader with the Hindi film “Geet Gaata Chal”, will end six decades in the industry in two years. .

The actor, however, said he was not used to looking back.

“This is what I learned from the people I worked with, especially Dev Anand Sahab,” he said, recalling working with the end-of-screen icon. in films like “Jewel Thief”, “Prem Pujari” and “Gambler”.

“He taught me this very important thing – never celebrate your success, never mourn your failure. These are two sides of the same coin, so go ahead and have no grievances. Some things work, of course. others don’t. But it’s not the end of the world. “

For someone who started his career with the era of black and white films, Pilgaonkar said he was “probably the first actor of my generation to move on to OTT”.

Years before director Kukunoor first contacted him for “City of Dreams”, the actor had already directed his first web series “Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa” for Y-Films, a subsidiary of the production banner Yash Raj Films in 2016.

His mantra, he said, is that the best way to be different is to be yourself.

“It allowed me to keep going, to be inventive and to explore different things in life. I didn’t stay static just acting. Actor once, always actor. An actor always feels very happy when he is. recognized, ”said Pligaonkar, who has starred in over 200 films across Hindi and Marathi cinema, added.

Also a director and producer known for the Marathi-language films “Mai Baap”, “Savvasher” and the popular TV show “Tu Tu Main Main”, Pilgaonkar said directing, writing and acting were “just as important. ” for him.

“If they weren’t, they wouldn’t have been a part of my life. Directing is a full-time job, not acting. I also love singing. Another thing that is integral to it. of my life since the age of two is dancing. I love being part of the audience. I was so much a movie buff that every week I watched three films. Even today I watch films, series and documentaries about OTT. In one lifetime, I have had the opportunity to live many lives like this. “

Also starring Eijaz Khan and Sushant Singh, the second season of “City of Dreams” premieres on Disney + Hotstar on July 30.