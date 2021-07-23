“Ted Lasso” Season 2 preview: A great show, or just the right show when we needed it?





Starring Jason Sudeikis in the lead role, an American football coach who is unlikely to be hired to coach football in England, the show was hailed as a breath of fresh air with his upbeat and vibrant demeanor, Ted’s folk charm. and the eccentric players and staff who fleshed out the squad.

Frankly, the whole thing looked – or at least sounded – like a conventional concept of fish out of water, calculated to take advantage of cross-cultural currents and incorporate a useful sport hook. (Like Detailed Sports Illustrated , Sudeikis actually introduced the character to NBC Sports promos in 2013.)

But the program has caught on, gaining the kind of attention that has largely escaped Apple since entering the streaming game. Writer Sara Stewart described the show as a “stealth bomb for mental health.” Emmy voters agreed, with her 20 Emmy nominations exceeding “Glee” first-year tally in 2010.

So, ahead of the second season premiere on July 23, CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez and Brian Lowry wonder if “Ted Lasso” warrants the hype and if the new 12-episode season (of which eight episodes have been made available to the press before the premiere was made public) meets the expectations raised by the premiere.

Lowry: I have to admit, I mostly dismissed this show when it premiered because it sounded so much like a conventional sitcom premise. But I think New York Times Mike Hale got it right – another way I have to admit, I mostly dismissed this show when it premiered because it sounded so much like a conventional sitcom premise. But I think New York Times Mike Hale got it right – another way not very positive opinion – when he wrote: “What you wouldn’t guess, and might be continually stunned, is how determined the show is. It’s like Sudeikis et al. foresaw chaos and terror summer 2020 and wanted to prove that America could do something right. “ Gonzalez: “Ted Lasso” definitely benefited from excellent timing. But we needed “Ted Lasso” long before the pandemic hit, and if he’d been out a year before, he still would have done it. Executive producer Bill Lawrence explained in “Ted Lasso” definitely benefited from excellent timing. But we needed “Ted Lasso” long before the pandemic hit, and if he’d been out a year before, he still would have done it. Executive producer Bill Lawrence explained in an interview with The Wrap , “in social media, politics, public discourse right now, there is this strange combination in our land of ignorance and arrogance,” and Ted, he said, was created to be “ignorance with curiosity”. Anyone who knows the humor of Bill Lawrence (see: “Scrubs” and the much underrated “Cougar Town”) knows that Cornball with Kindness is something of his mark. That he found in collaborators Jason Sudeikis, Brandon Hunt and Joe Kelly a way to elevate his own approach to the material isn’t just good timing, it’s how you make great television … – me, a person who has never done television in my life. Lowry: Without spoiling anything, do you have a favorite part of the new season? I thought introducing the sports psychologist was a good idea, as was watching the arc involving Roy (Brett Goldstein). Gonzalez: I loved that the writers took Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) on an unexpected path to start the season. I screamed when this revelation was made. And I’m with you on Roy. The character’s comedic potential has skyrocketed this season as he tackles new challenges. I apologize for the blur, but I hear too many spoilers making Apple, well, crap. One question for you, Lowry: after seeing some of season 2 and considering your average feelings about season 1, how do you think the odds of Emmy on the show stack up, given that she will be surfing? on his second wave of the season during the vote? Lowry: I still think the show is basically pretty good (i.e. a little overrated), but I can see why people were drawn to it. When it comes to the Emmys, handicapping these things is always risky, but I think it’s the favorite. The series has the advantage of being heavily comedy-oriented, unlike some of the other nominees (“The Flight Attendant” and “Cobra Kai” come to mind) who are set in a sort of no man’s land between comedy and drama. Say whatever you want about “Ted Lasso,” but he knows his position on the court. Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” premieres July 23 on Apple TV +.

