MCU actor says Shang-Chi is Marvels Avengers: Endgame for Asian stars





Benedict Wong talks about his upcoming appearance in Shang-Chi, dubbing the movie Asians Assemble in reference to Avengers: Endgame.

MCU actor Benedict Wong said Shang-Chi is the Avengers: Endgame for its Asian stars. With the first film of Phase 4, Black Widow, currently showing in theaters, eyes are gradually turning to the next film on Marvels’ release schedule: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. After decades of trying to get things done, the project really took off when David Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Mortal combat) was brought in to write the screenplay in late 2018 with indie darling Destin Daniel Cretton joining as director early the following year. With Simu Liu as the titular Shang-Chi hero, the upcoming film will break new ground in the MCU in terms of Asian and Asian-American portrayal. The ever-rambunctious Awkafina will play Katy, Shang-Chis’ sidekick, and Tony Leung, his father, Wenwu, also known as Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. With these new characters, Shang-Chi will bring back Tim Roths Abomination from The Incredible Hulk and Doctor stranges Wong (played by Benedict Wong). As seen in the trailer, the two will go head to head in the Movies Fighting Tournament. Related: How Wong Becomes MCU’s Phil Coulson Replacement For Phase 4 In an interview with Collider promote sundance drama Nine days, in which he plays alongside Black Panthers Winston Duke, Benedict Wong handed out some teases for the future of the MCU. The first is Shang-Chi, which Wong compared to Avengers: Endgame, by doubling it asians assemble, in reference to Captain Americas “Meeting vigilantes“command of the famous portal scene. Read Wongs’ full quote below: It is the Assembly of Asians. Have Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Meng’er [Zhang], and Fala Chen, it’s very, very exciting. I have seen the trailer many times, and I am very excited. Wong made his first appearance as a wizard of the same name in 2016 Doctor strange. He has since appeared in Avengers: Infinity War to help with the battle against Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian, followed by his arrival in the final fight against Thanos in End of Game. After appearing in Shang-Chi to some extent, Wong is expected to have a bigger role alongside Benedict Cumberbatchs Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As Black Panther made for black audiences, Shang-Chi comes with added resonance for Asian moviegoers due to his role as an Asian superhero in Simu Liu. Aside from its cast, the film will also deviate from the usual Marvel superhero fare in other ways. Inspired by classic martial arts films, Shang-Chi will be a full-length Kung fu movie that relies on the stunt work of its actors to create its action sequences, rather than green screens and CGI. Shang-Chi could be just as important to Asian representation in the MCU as Avengers: Endgame was for the MCU itself. Next: MCU Characters Who Might Enter The Shang-Chi Fighting Tournament Source: collider Marvel theory: the X-Men movies are part of the MCU multiverse

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant.

