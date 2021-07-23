Bollywood encourages Indian athletes to compete in Tokyo 2020 Olympics





Greetings poured in from the Bollywood fraternity as they cheered on the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital on Friday. World star Priyanka Chopra appeared to have been moved as she watched Indian boxer Mary Kom and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh lead the way as India made its way through the Parade of Nations at the ceremony of opening at the National Stadium of Japan. She took to her Instagram story and shared a few photos from her bedroom where she could be seen watching the show. Next to the photos, she added a heart emoticon and dedicated it to all the athletes. As he captured the parade, he could be heard booing for the Indian team. “It made me so emotional #Proud,” she wrote alongside the video. Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram account and wrote: “Wishing all athletes the best for the #TokyoOlympics, India is sending its largest contingent yet, cheering on all of you. Have a safe and secure Olympics. success #JaiHind # Cheer4India ”next to a group photo of Indian athletes posing for the goal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a compiled video of the Indian contingent arriving at Tokyo airport. Sharing the video, she wrote: “To the biggest Indian contingent ever, I wish you all the best of luck! #Olympics # Tokyo2020 # Cheer4India.” ‘Padmaavat’ actor Aditi Rao Hydari also tweeted: “I send my best wishes and support to Team India for the #TokyoOlympicsSparkles, stay safe and good luck we cheer you all on! # Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia . ” Kunal Kemmu tweeted: “Come on team India! I wish you all the best for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. May the Indian flag fly high! # Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Olympics” The rescheduled 2020 Summer Games officially kicked off Friday night with a grand opening ceremony at the Tokyo National Stadium amid the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Archers, shooters, boxers and hockey teams, among others, of the Indian contingent will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, with the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh who are the flag bearers. of the contingent. 50 people attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on the Indian side amid COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. A total of 127 athletes from 18 Indian sports disciplines participate in the Olympic Games. This is the largest contingent ever sent by India to the Olympics. The 69 cumulative events in the 18 sports disciplines in which India will participate are also the highest on record for the country. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1663438-bollywood-cheers-for-indian-athletes-participating-in-tokyo-2020-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos