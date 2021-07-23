Shruti Gera: It’s common in Bollywood to drug and blackmail young actors into doing compromising stuff | Bollywood





The arrest of businessman Raj Kundras in connection with the making and distribution of pornographic films has reignited the debate on the exploitation of vulnerable young starlets. Actress Shruti Gera reveals she was approached by casting directors in 2018 for a web series produced by Kundra, offers she declined. I can’t remember exactly which casting director mentioned it to me, but at least a few did. One mentioned that they could introduce me to Raj Kundra, another said that this guy is planning to start a production house and is coming to the web space in a big way. I told him no right away. But I’m more thankful for keeping myself safe. We all thought he was a fat guy, but it turns out he’s someone who makes porn movies, she shares. Gera also thinks that you shouldn’t blame new actors and models and ask them why they don’t realize that someone is not right. Imagine someone like me who has done several hundred TV commercials with the biggest brands and a cast has the audacity to approach someone like me. When the news came out I felt like someone was punching me in the stomach for how dare anyone think I would be willing to do such a thing, she adds. . The actor, who starred in the film Throw: a reversal of fate (2009), took a sabbatical from acting around 2018 and founded a skin care company. I realized that there is a lot going on here in the industry. Young actresses are drugged, their compromising videos are shot and through that people blackmail them and pimp them. It is very common. Even young male actors face it. They do a lot of things, they trap honey and they make you vulnerable. I quit projects when I realized the creators had bad intentions. But it’s still not that easy. They also put cameras in your room and shoot something, then blackmail you and force an actor to do something he doesn’t want, she explains. Gera mainly did commercials and these are all corporate money that funded them as opposed to mafia money in Bollywood. Calling the questionable Bollywood casting process, she explains that while auditions are the right way to launch ideally, these mostly happen for commercials or character roles in movies. The main protagonists are almost never auditioned, unless it’s a brand new cast in a movie, which is rare. Even for big-banner movies, the primary cast is still determined, and they’re only looking for filler roles. Things are slowly changing now, but movies are known to be ventured through socializing, dating and connecting which makes them a gray area and role models / actors are likely to be exploited whether male or female. , she concludes.

