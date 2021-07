Trans actor Jal Joshua joins the cast of Bring It On: The Musical UK and Ireland tour

Jal Joshua (Australia X factor), Connor Carson, Biancha Szynal and more have joined the cast of the upcoming UK tour of Bring it on: the musical. Previously announced to perform at Southbank Center in London after a tour, the production will now undertake a tour of the UK and Ireland following the Southbank tour. Production kicks off at the Southbank Center Queen Elizabeth Hall on December 8 following a preview engagement at the New Theater in Peterborough. Joshua replaces Ayden Morgan previously announced as La Cienaga following consultations between the production and members of the transgender theater community, including casting consultants Tigger Blaize and Harrison Knights. Biancha Szynal replaces Frances Dee as Kylar and Connor Carson joins the cast as Randall. As announced last year, the cast will also include Vanessa Fisher as Danielle, Amber Davies as Campell, Louis Smith as Cameron, Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Chelsea Hall as Bridget, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steven, Chloe Pole as Skylar and Marvyn Charles as Twig. Paris Green, Sergi Ibanez, Jordan Isaac, Bethany Kate, Gareth Moran, Ayden Morgan, Kenedy Small and Zinzile Tshuma will compose the ensemble. Inspired by the 2000 film, Bring it on includes music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, and a book by Jeff Whitty. Guy Unsworth directs the production with choreography by Fabian Aloise, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and the musical direction of Sarah Burrell. Danny MacDonald is the acrobatic director and Aundrea Fudge is the dialect trainer. The next tour is produced by Selladoor Worldwide. For the full itinerary, visit BringItOnTheMusicalUK.com. Bring it on: the musical Take her to Broadway Bring it on: the musical Take her to Broadway 22 PHOTOS

