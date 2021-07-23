“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” review: HBO documentary draws a line between the ugliness of this festival and the present





Held 30 years after the original Woodstock, the plan to put on another musical extravaganza on an abandoned military base in Rome, NY seemed like a good idea at the time. But as the interviews make clear, the three-day concert came at a particular time, when anger was mounting among the young (mostly) white men who attended, as expressed through the bands that performed, s is poured out in ugly and violent ways. manners.

Coinciding with the festival’s 22nd anniversary, director Garret Price’s documentary takes viewers back to that not-so-distant time, where splitting up from his band potentially meant losing them, before cell phones became ubiquitous.

The latent tensions could be seen at the start of the hostility expressed towards the MTV sponsorship network, whose shift to teen-oriented groups and acts angered those who thought they were losing the channel, having come see Metallica, Megadeth and Limp Bizkit.

Sexual politics are also worrying, with participants embracing the “Girls Gone Wild” philosophy. Plenty of women walked around topless as young men cheered them on, yelling at actress Rosie Perez to strip down (not in those words) when she stepped out to perform an act.

Although several sexual assaults have been reported , the video highlights what several of the participants suggest, that violence and assault against women has not been captured by these statistics. Only three female acts were reserved (Jewel, Sheryl Crow and Alanis Morrissette), an obvious miscalculation. Moby, also among the performers, recalls feeling the situation was “already derailed” after a few hours as the crowd grew hotter, sweaty and volatile. Price does a great job of contextualizing the cultural forces that swirled around this era, from what New York Times columnist Wesley Morris calls “the fallout from the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal” to the Columbine school shooting to the movie. ” Fight Club, “whose protagonist reflected the toxic masculinity on display. The plumbing broke and fires broke out, as several performers appeared to throw the verbal equivalent of gasoline at them. MTV’s Davey Holmes singled out Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst for his recklessness in crowd-winding, noting, “Even an alcohol commercial says, ‘Please drink responsibly. “” The most shocking aspect of “Woodstock 99 ″ is the extent to which the images here resemble a glimpse of the attractions to come, capturing the resentment that has echoed over the past two decades on various fronts. Journalist Maureen Callahan cites the “umbilical cord between the dark, sexual, cultural and political underbelly of the country then and where we are now”. As the documentary notes, the issues at Woodstock were addressed in subsequent gatherings, with the successful launch of the Coachella Music Festival shortly after. Yet “Woodstock 99” convincingly demonstrates that this weekend’s sewage didn’t stop flowing when the music stopped, metaphorically if not literally. “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” premieres July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

