Boy meets global actor Rider Strong on music video making and fatherhood today

Director Rider Strong on set with Typhoon lead singer and songwriter Kyle Morton

Shiloh strong



Too much, Strong rider is the ultimate ’90s idol for his years playing Shawn Hunter in the beloved timeless series Boy meets the world. These days, however, he’s happily settled on the other side of the camera, determined to make and write exciting new projects. Riders’ latest creation is a music video he directed for the song Were In It by a Portland indie rock band known as Typhoon, a 2021 opportunity that was subconsciously triggered by a simple tweet on Twitter eight years ago.

Every once in a while I would tweet lyrics that I really like, Rider tells me to Forbes about his initial interaction with Typhoon. It’s 2013 and I tweeted the lyrics to one of their songs. I’m not sure which band member saw it first, but a lot of them grew up on Boy meets the world, so they knew who I was. They wrote to me on Twitter telling me Were your fans! and we started messaging and i just got married in portland the next month. It turns out that the date and location of Riders’ wedding with now wife Alexandra Barreto was close to where Typhoon was ending his tour at the time and the band showed up to perform at their wedding. Rider and the group have kept in touch over the years and recently found a way to collaborate, incorporating the emotional lyrics and sound of Typhoons and the keen eye of Riders for dramatic storytelling on film. I’ve always wanted to shoot something in the redwoods where I grew up, says Rider of the music video location in Northern California. You have the story of the song in this case, and then that kind of crazy adventure, sci-fi, horror story. I hope audiences can listen to one’s words, absorb the other’s story, and see how they work together in a weird way. At least that has always been my goal.

Rider has appeared in every episode of Boy meets the world from the premiere of his series in 1993 to the finale of his series in 2000. He then reprized his character of Shawn in occasional episodes of the reboot series Girl meets the world from 2014 to 2017. Even though the longtime role gave Rider a lot of success in Hollywood, he also experienced the downfalls that can come from stardom at an early age. I didn’t want to be famous, reveals Rider. I like the idea of ​​being famous for my job and I want that [music] video to be seen by as many people as possible and know my name, but walking the streets calling me Shawn every day of my life, you know, it gets exhausting. The fans are super nice and luckily I’ve never been infamous in a negative way. I’ve only been positively associated in people’s minds, I think. There is something strange about fame, especially fame as an actor. The more you are recognized, the more popular you become for a thing, the less you want to identify with it.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Since his Boy meets the world days, Rider spent his final years directing, writing his own screenplays, and directing short films, even directing several episodes of Girl meets the world. I had the same effect as me playing, the same sense of collaboration and working with a team and having a shared vision with a group of people to do something special, but I didn’t need to to be the one in front of the camera, which was really cool. I didn’t have to worry about the sound of my voice or if my hair was in the right place. I didn’t want to have to worry about the presentation. I don’t want to think like that anymore. I much prefer to think like a director, which is its own incredible challenge. It’s so much fun. I love directing so much.

Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Rider Strong and Will Friedle in “Boy Meets World”

ABC / Disney



Although Boy meets the world is now in Riders’ past, he still embraces those unique teenage years of his life and the impact the show continues to have on generations of all ages, as the series experiences a resurgence, thanks to its accessibility streaming video on Disney Plus. Speaking of his pleasant interaction with fans at comic book conventions the past few years, Rider says, I hear the comments on how Boy meets the world the lives of those affected. It’s kind of an emotional experience. My character in particular has been through a lot and these people, I can’t tell you how many times someone has become a teacher or become a social worker or become a therapist because they bonded with Shawn and because that they had a difficult childhood and that they appreciated that there was a character like them on television.

Rider also continues to cherish the incomparable bond he has with his Boy meets the world to throw. Will Friedle and I have been best friends since the show ended. Danielle and I reconnected when I came back to Los Angeles and especially now that she has kids we love being parents. It has been so nice to have them in my life. At this point, we feel that comfort and that feeling of a true brotherly relationship. It’s pretty deep. In some ways, we were even closer than some of our own family because we had these experiences together.

Perhaps the most complete part of Riders’ life story unfolds from his years Boy meets the world now become the father of her own boy, Indigo, and experience life by his side today. I spend so much time with my son being creative. We tell stories, we make films together, we draw together. He loves to watch movies, we talk about how to make them. He helped me write my music video. My stick figures were no better than his stick figures (Laughs). I can see the world through his eyes and it reminds me of why I wanted to make movies in the first place and why I wanted to make art, because it’s magic.