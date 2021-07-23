Sona Mohapatra debuts at Times Square Billboard: Bollywood News





In the wake of the release of his latest single Aise Na They, artist and producer Sona Mohapatra made its first appearance on the Times Square Billboard in New York City. As part of this achievement, she was selected for the Spotify EQUAL campaign and will lead the Indian part of the global campaign throughout the month of July. Her single will appear on the EQUAL playlist all month as she joins other global artists such as Meryl (France), Bowklylion (Thailand), Nadin Amizah (Indonesia) and Anikv (Russia) on the list of major independents. based in Paris. digital music distribution and artist services company, Believe. Track Aise Na They was composed by Ram Sampath with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and distributed by Believe, a Paris-based music distribution and marketing service. The tale of the songs revolves around a relationship that has lost its effervescence, but a sense of optimism is infused into the track through the lovely sound of the hills with pop-rock mixed with ethereal flutes and tingling mandolins. Artist and producer Sona Mohapatra said: “Waking up in the middle of the night to see photos of my face on a billboard covering a skyscraper in one of my favorite cities in New York was a feeling. surreal. Being one of the first independent musicians to be given this place is a milestone in pop culture as it paves the way for artistic expression of various hues and colors without cookie-cutter formulas in success. mainstream music I have been releasing original music regularly for many years, have fought many battles for intellectual property and artist residue and it has been exhilarating, exhausting too, but now with my indie label Omgrown Music partnering with a global name like Believe, I’m really optimistic about the future of the music scene in India and more for other independent voices like mine. rer this accomplishment, I drop an EK DIN-Manhattan Memories single, a heartbreaking love song by Diltod that would be a perfect companion for a long highway ride or a dance party! We are slowly coming out of a very difficult time together as a company, but this phase in India has been the best for independent music releases without the big banyan tree in Bollywood gaining the full attention of the media and the public with its large promotional budgets! This billboard is a validation of this constant hustle and bustle of never giving up the power of music and self-confidence. My allies have supported me through thick and thin and I am grateful for their trust. “ Vivek Raina, Managing Director of Believe India, said: “This is a great initiative from Spotify that creates space on the platform to strengthen the work of talented women in music around the world and I am delighted that he presents Sona Mohapatra from India with his new song Aise Na they. We are proud to collaborate with her and the new song is a celebration of love that is moving, a romantic pop-rock track that will surely fascinate her fans. “ Spotify continually works towards equity for women in audio by showcasing and showcasing artists and creators through their work in music and podcasts. The campaign includes partnerships, activations, new content experiences and on and off platform support at local, regional and international levels, showcasing the women artists who are shaping the future of music. Launched globally earlier this year to celebrate female talent across the globe, the Spotify EQUAL campaign aims to spotlight women in music across the globe. The initiative offers specially curated playlists in 50 countries, while the global Spotify EQUAL playlist features music from selected artists from around the world. Each month, the streaming platform announces new artists for the campaign, all of whom are featured in this playlist, and on the cover of their respective local playlist. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/sona-mohapatra-makes-times-square-billboard-debut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos