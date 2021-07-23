When Himesh Reshammiya said that people’s expectations of him as an actor were very low: “I want to win them”

Himesh Reshammiya has worn many hats in his career, and we’re talking figuratively here. Beginning as a music composer with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, he has delivered a number of memorable albums of which we hum the music day to day – Tere Bin, Humraaz, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and many more. others.

Himesh also has his fan group as a singer. Starting with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, he delivered hits such as Tera Suroor, Zara Jhoom Jhoom and Lagao Na. While his twangy singing style elicits divisive reactions, no aspect of his career has come under more scrutiny than his acting. Starting with Aap Ka Suroor, Himesh made 10 films. The multi-hyphen told indianexpress.com that he wants to win over people who think he can’t and shouldn’t act.

Himesh had said, Singing comes very naturally to me, but when it comes to acting, the debates start where a lot of people say ‘why is Himesh acting?’. I’ve done ten films as an actor, but people’s expectations of me as an actor are very low, and that makes me work really hard. I tried to improve myself with each film with my looks and my performances. Every Friday is a game-changer, my films have done good business and my acting has been appreciated in Expose.

Himesh also believes there is some debate about whether he is an actor because no musician has succeeded in it before. Personally, I consider the debate that goes with me as an actor to be normal, because we in India don’t have a musician who is in the top ten superstars, well, I try that. I’m trying to win their hearts, he said.

When asked if he knew he was taken much more seriously as a musician than as an actor, Himesh replied: I believe I can play. The point of view of some people is that I cannot act. But I know I can do a good job and I need a good script and a director who can mentor and support. Also, as far as the producers are concerned, some of them are happy with me because they are doing business. However, in terms of directors, I’m not getting the kind of support I need. “

Himesh, with each film wants to improve his skills. He says: This debate is there too because I haven’t even proven myself as an actor. It’s not that I’m giving an Oscar-winning performance and I’m not getting my due. I need to improve my skills like I did in music, and I am working hard. I try to bring a balance where you see the character that I play, and not me …

Himesh also shares how he started his craft from humble beginnings, playing small roles in big movies, but it didn’t work out so he wanted to be a hero in his movies. He said, I was part of a John Mathew Matthan movie, and learned so much from him, from (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab, Satish (Kaushik) ji, but somehow , these movies didn’t work for some reason. Sometimes the budget was too high, sometimes I was not good in a movie, I did not put in as much effort as I should have, I was not in good physical shape, today I am. I didn’t work on my characters either. I was always overworked, all I wanted was to make money even by playing. Once Shekhar Kapoor, while filming Tera Suroor, asked me what my intention as an actor was and I told him that it was earlier about making money. Now things are different, I want to make films where I can prove that I can also be an actor.

With every project Himesh takes on as an actor, he wants to win over the people who think he can’t act. I try to win, they have their point of view. There’s a part of the people who think and say that musicians shouldn’t play, that they can’t be superstars, and we have a track record where musicians haven’t made more than a few films in their entire careers. , and I want to be a game-changer, Himesh concluded.

Himesh Reshammiya spoke to indianexpress.com during promotions for his latest movie Happy Hardy and Heer (2020).