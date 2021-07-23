From Aamir Khan to Kriti Sanon, Check Out The List Of Bollywood Celebrities Who Gained A Few Extra Pounds To Fit Their Characters





While most Bollywood actors are generally known to maintain their fitness and physique with specific diets and workouts, a few of our mainstream actors have gone the other way by gaining weight when certain roles demanded it. . Here are 5 big names in the industry who have decided to put on weight to make their characters look more real instead of using prosthetics: 1. Aamir Khan – Dangal Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood is known to give his all in his films and that is exactly what he did for the sports drama, Dangal. Essay on the role of a Haryanavi wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat. The actor is said to have dropped from 68 kilos to 95 kilos to portray the role of the older Phogat, then reduced to 70 kilos to play the youngest role in the film. 2. Hrithik Roshan – Super 30 In the 2019 movie, Super 30, Hrithik tried out the role of Anand Kumar, a middle-class math teacher who delivers the groundbreaking educational program, Super 30. In order to fit Anand’s character, Hrithik had need to transform his physical appearance. He let go of his six-pack physique, adding around 8 inches around the waist, as he gained a lot of pounds to adjust to the character transition from a young man to a middle-aged adult. 3. Kriti Sanon – Mimi Kriti Sanon must have taken up to 15 kilos for the film, Mimi, which she carries on her own while playing the role of a surrogate mother. She wanted to gain weight for the movie’s second program so that she looked pregnant for real instead of just using prosthetics. The main actress had shared on the same subject: “I must have gained 15 kg in 2 months for Mimi that I could not start to lose until the film was over.” 4. Vidya Bala – The dirty image Vidya Balan also had to put on weight for one of her most acclaimed roles. While The Dirty Picture changed the way Vidya’s career progressed, she had to put a lot of effort into the film. She had apparently gained 12 pounds to look like the mermaid of yesteryear, Silk Smitha. 5. Priyanka Chopra – 7 Khoon Maaf Priyanka Chopra must have put on a few pounds for her older character in 7 Khoon Maaf. While the makeup team used her grandmother’s look to give her a more authentic look for her aging character, the actress gained weight on her own to adjust to the role.

