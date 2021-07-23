Former WWE Wrestler and NFL Player Dean Muhtadi Make Movie Debut in Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins

This is a 2010 photo of Dean Muhtadi of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects … [+] the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster as of Thursday, April 29, 2010 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS



At the end of 2019, Dean Muhtadi traveled to Vancouver, British Columbia, for the filming of the movie Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins. Muhtadi at the time was busy playing the role of Mojo Rawley in World Wrestling Entertainment.



WWE

and saw the shoot as a way to earn extra money and gain exposure to people outside of pro wrestling.

Muhtadi is now in a different place in his life, having been released by WWE in April along with many other performers as the company sought to cut costs. Yet his acting dreams remain intact.

On Friday, people will finally get to see Muhtadis’ cinema debut as Snake Eyes opens in theaters. Muhtadi has a minor role in the film, the third in the GI Joe series, appearing in the opening fight scene with actor Henry Golding as the main character. But the experience left a lasting impression on Muhtadi

I really, definitely, really want to do more in film, he said. I had such a blast.

He added: I have the bug. I’m addicted. I can’t wait to learn more and was already working on this front.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

If Muhtadi gets more roles, he will join several other professional wrestlers who have moved on to successful film careers. Dwayne Johnson, who played The Rock in WWE, is the prime example as he has become one of Hollywood’s most popular and highest paid actors. Dave Bautista and John Cena are other WWE stars who have appeared in numerous films in recent years.

I haven’t spoken in detail with any of them about their careers and how their transitions have been for them and their opinions on film and television, Muhtadi said. But they were definitely role models for me. It’s always good to see that it’s possible to switch from one industry to another.

Muhtadi, who turned 35 last week, has been successful in many companies so far. He grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and played on the defensive line for football programs at Christopher Newport University and then at the University of Maryland, where he earned an undergraduate degree in finance. In 2009, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers and appeared in training camp and preseason games before being cut before the regular season.

Muhtadi said he then accepted a job offer at Merrill Lynch, but reneged on the deal when the Arizona Cardinals signed it in January 2010. Muhtadis’ time with the Cardinals has was brief as he suffered a serious calf injury and was lifted in August.

As his rehabilitation progressed, Muhtadi received his MBA from Maryland in 2011 and considered a career in finance. After all, since the age of 11, he’d been spending summers alongside his aunt, who worked at Morgan Stanley.



MRS

. Muhtadi mainly performed menial tasks such as making photocopies and filing documents, but he also followed financial advisers and talked to them about investing, saving and building a business.

Merrill Lynch offered Muhtadi a job again after graduating with his MBA, but he chose to pursue a wrestling career because he was a longtime fan. In 2012, he contacted Gordon Gronkowski, the father of NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. Muhtadi was a close friend of Rob and his brothers, Chris and Dan, who had been his teammates in Maryland.

Gordon Gronkowski was a longtime friend and former roommate at Syracuse University with Mike Rotunda, a former professional wrestler who worked as an agent for WWE. Muhtadi met Rotunda, tried for WWE, and signed a development contract in August 2012 for $ 39,000 per year.

It was a huge risk, a risk that some people close to me might not have understood, Muhtadi said. But everyone knew me and pro wrestling would probably be a solid game.

Muhtadi spent more than three years at WWE’s development territory, NXT, before being called to the main roster in 2016 and seeing a huge pay rise. He’s never been one of WWE’s top stars, but he’s featured on his Raw and SmackDown TV shows and pay-per-views and has made millions of dollars.

Muhtadi said he was not surprised when WWE released him in April because several other wrestlers had been made redundant and he had not been active for 10 months as he recovered from injuries. This free time during the coronavirus pandemic gave him more time to focus on other things in his life, including his investment portfolio. He claims to have invested around 95% of his paychecks in the stock market after the March 2020 crash and to have benefited from its strong recovery.

I was living as a broke college boy again, just trying to put all the money I had in the markets just to be smart, Muhtadi said. I immersed myself in finance and focused on my investments. I finally have time to research and do the homework.

He added: It’s been a pretty crazy year or two in the markets to say the least, but having the time to take advantage of it has been a very good thing for me.

Muhtadi also shared his investment and savings advice with his friends, just as he has for years with his football teammates and fellow WWE.

I’ve tried doing my part to help my locker rooms, whether it’s football or wrestling, trying to educate some of my peers on how to be financially responsible and where to invest their money, especially people. who don’t know what an action is or I don’t know what a link is, he said. I’m just trying to help my friends be smart so no one becomes a statistic.

For now, Muhtadi is happy with his investment, his acting roles, and his appearance as a guest co-host on the TMZ Sports TV show. Still, he plans to wrestle again someday, though he’s still recovering from a few nagging injuries and isn’t sure when hell will return.

I can tell you 100% that my wrestling days are not over, Muhtadi said. I definitely have to come back to the ring at some point. I feel like I have a lot of left to show the fans that they have no idea what I’m capable of. It’s not over yet, but I couldn’t tell you when it’s going to happen.