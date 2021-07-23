With 120 cr of salary, who is the highest paid actor in Tollywood?





Bombay: It is known that Telugu films enjoy a huge market across the world, as do Tollywood actors. The industry has delivered incredible films to moviegoers. He boasts of having made India’s most expensive film, Baahubali. Even the actors are paid dearly for such magnanimous films. From megastar Chiranjeevi to Vijay Deverakonda, the Tollywood industry has actors who can easily draw audiences to theaters thanks to their popularity. Many actors even take advantage of the pan-Indian fame. Given their popularity, let’s take a look at the highest paid Telugu actors and their pay. Highest Paid Actor in Tollywood Actor Prabhas is said to have become one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. The rebel star has a proven track record as a bankable actor, which is reflected in his lavish lifestyle and the ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. The phenomenal success of SS RajamouliThe Baahubali series catapulted the fame of the actors, so much so that he became the national idol in a very short time. After Baahubali, Prabhas started charging Rs 75 crore per film. For Saaho he would have charged Rs 100 crore but later he took a pay cut to help his friends (UV Creation). According to the IMDB report, the current pay for Prabhas is 80cr to 120cr per movie. List of the 10 highest paid stars Prabhas – 80cr to 120cr per film Mahesh Babu – 70cr per film Pawan Kalyan – 50cr to 65cr per film Jr NTR – 30cr to 80cr per film Chiranjeevi – 50cr per film Ram Charan – 30cr to 70cr per film Allu Arjun – 40cr per film Vijay Deverakonda – 15cr to 30cr per film Ravi Teja – 15cr to 20cr per film Nani – 13cr to 20cr per film

