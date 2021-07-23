Entertainment
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds opens up about mental health and his struggles with anxiety
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has spoken about his mental health and the impact anxiety has had on his life and work.
Appearing on the latest SmartLess podcast episode, Reynolds opened up after Sean Hayes, one of the podcast hosts, posted an Instagram post the actor recently shared about anxiety.
the Publish – which increased during Mental Health Awareness Month in May – reads: To those like me who over-plan, overthink, overwork, worry and most of all, know that you are not alone .
Hayes said he shared what Reynolds posted on Instagram before asking him if he associated anxiety with success and if so, found it scary to let go of it.
The conversation prompted Reynolds to speak openly about his experiences.
It’s the dangerous tightrope walker that I think a lot of people are on, Reynolds said.
I see anxiety as a driver of creativity, but it also has its own cloud and its own veil of darkness.
He said he was grateful for his anxiety as he was able to make it useful, but he also pointed out the demoralizing impact it had on him.
There’s a lot of sleeplessness, there’s a lot of sleepless nights where you stay awake analyzing everything, he says.
the Deadpool actor said anxiety is something that has accompanied him all his life.
He identified his childhood as the time when his anxiety began to develop, although he was quick to say that the household he grew up in was not too dreadful in the grand scheme of things.
Anxiety as a child
But Reynolds said the anxiety started as a child and then spoke candidly about his father and how their relationship had affected him.
My father was never an easy person to be around. He was like a land mine covered in skin, he said.
You never knew when you were going to walk in the wrong place and it was going to explode.
Reynolds said that experience with his father made him always try to predict the future as a child, which meant he felt like he was constantly living in a space where something may or may not happen. produce.
There is a lot of insomnia, there are a lot of sleepless nights where you stay awake analyzing everything.
He said the profession of actor and comedy also requires performers to have the ability to project themselves and anticipate what will happen next.
Reynolds eventually came to the conclusion that there was a parallel between his anxiety and his job.
It’s all down to the same thing, those wheels just won’t stop, he said.
