“I was just ignorant” of the use of racial slurs





Five months after being filmed using a racial slur, Morgan Wallen says he was “just ignorant” of his language. The country star sat down for an interview with Michael Strahan on Friday’s “Good Morning America” ​​show, his first since the incident, which resulted in his removal from radio rotation, ballots and streaming playlists. “I think I just ignored it,” Wallen said of his use of the word. “I don’t think I sat down and thought, ‘Hey, is that right or is that wrong?'” On February 2, TMZ posted a video taken by one of Wallen’s neighbors outside the singer’s house in Nashville. We hear Wallen telling someone to “take care of this … (insult)” while being dropped off. Wallen told Strahan he was referring to one of his “longtime friends” and that the group had “been partying all weekend.” “I was with some of my friends, and you know we say stupid things together,” he said. “To our mind, it’s playful … it sounds like ignorant, but that’s really where it comes from. And it’s wrong.” Back on stage:Morgan Wallen returns to the stage at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar after racial slurs controversy The 28-year-old also detailed the conversations he pledged to have in his first apology video. He told Strahan he had met with members of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), as well as gospel star BeBe Winans and music executives Kevin Liles and Eric Hutcherson. “I heard stories in the initial conversations I had after this,” he said. “How some people are, you know, treated even today. And I’m just like, ‘I haven’t seen that with my eyes that pain or that insignificant feeling or whatever that makes you feel. “” In January, Wallen released “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which went on a record 10 straight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and the majority of that run happened after the release of the TMZ video. Wallen told Strahan that when the album saw increased sales as a result of the controversy, he and his team decided to donate “around $ 500,000” to several organizations, starting with BMAC. The coalition did not comment on Wallen’s statement. Wallen also revealed that he went to a drug rehab center for 30 days in San Diego. In February, he said TMZ video captured him at the end of a “72 hour bend.” “(I was trying) just to figure it out,” he told Strahan. “‘Why am I going this way? Do I have a drinking problem? Do I have a deeper problem?'” Back in the public eye:Morgan Wallen is back in the public eye, but not all roads are open for singer after insult Although he has withdrawn from all of his planned concerts following the incident, Wallen has returned to the public eye regularly in recent months, sharing new acoustic performances on social media and even briefly returning to the stage at the honky tonk. of Kid Rock in Nashville. . At the same time, his actions have reignited conversations about diversity and inclusion in the country music industry. When asked if he thought the genre had a “race issue,” Wallen replied, “It would sound like that, yes. I didn’t really sit down to think about it.”

