Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is all busy and horny as she starts filming for Heropant 3. The actress recently posted a selfie where she updated her fans directly from the sets. After the selfie, the actress killed Instagram with her sultry bikini photos and we’re obsessed with this fiery look.

In the photos, the actress can be seen flaunting her accentuated curves in a Dior bikini. The set included a bikini top with triangular cuts and tie straps at the neck and back valued at $ 410 (approx. Rs.30,518.82). She adorned it with a matching bikini bottom valued at $ 486 (approx Rs. 36,175). She topped her bottom with distressed jeans that she left unbuttoned. To finish off her scorching look, she went with all the dewy makeup with lots and lots of bronze, highlighter, flushed cheeks, and lip gloss. Flaunting her toned abs, she captioned the hot pics to @dior.

On the work side, the actress began filming for Heropant 3. Apart from that, she will also star in Ek Nasty 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

