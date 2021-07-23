How M. Night Shyamalans Old updates the Sandcastle graphic novel

This article contains spoilers for the film Old woman.

Here’s the twist: M. Night Shyamalan did things his own way. Old woman, twisted horror storytellers, wacky new film, is based on the 2013 graphic novel Sand castle. Both stories revolve around a group of strangers who find themselves on a cursed beach that quickly ages anyone who sets foot there. But that’s where the similarities end, with Shyamalan taking enormous liberties to adapt the Pierre Oscar Lvy and Frederik peeters-Roman written for the big screen. From new characters to a creepy horror-toned malicious lab subplot, here’s a guide to the main differences between the graphic novel and the movie.

Characters

Both Sand castle and Old woman revolve around a central family. In Old woman, it’s Guy (Gaël Garcia Bernal), Prisca (Vicky Krieps), and their two young children, Maddox and Trent (played by different actors as they get older). Theyre a worldly and intelligent ensemble; Guy is an anxious and passionate actuary and Prisca is an intellectual who works in a museum. Along the way, they are joined at the beach by a wealthy, histrionic family and a middle-aged couple. In Sand castle, the family nucleus is made up of a father, a mother, their granddaughter and a dog. Shyamalan mixes these details with freedom, aging the child characters and eliminating the secondary characters. (Including, most surprisingly, an aged sci-fi writer character Sand castle, which adds a wacky and authoritarian flavor to the graphic novel and might have suited the world of Old woman.)

The biggest difference in character is the invention of Mid-Sized Sedan (a ridiculous daddy joke of a name). In the film, the character (played by Aaron Peter) is a popular rapper who’s already at the beach when the family arrive, blowing an endless nosebleed and moodily waiting for his date (RIP) to return from his swim in the sea. do in the film apart Thin, and be the victim of racist abuse by Dr Charles (Rufus Sewell), who ends up slamming and brutally stabbing the rapper to death.

This character doesn’t completely come out of nowhere, however. Sand castle features an older Algerian man who, like Mid-Sized, is already at the beach when families arrive. He also suffers from nosebleeds, for reasons that remain unexplained in the book. But, like Mid-Sized, he’s immediately racially profiled by the Doctor, who throws accusations at him and slaps him in the face. As the story progresses, the doctor’s daughter grows up and falls in love with the Algerian, later seducing him. In Old woman, this dynamic is much more innocent; Maddox is a huge fan of Mid-Sized music, using one of her quotes to feel brave and boost her confidence at a later point in the film.

In Sand castle, the Algerian does not suffer the same macabre fate as the Mid-Sized. As the story progresses, everyone begins to come to terms with his impending death and become friends. At nightfall, the Algerian gathers everyone around the fire and tells them a parable about a king who receives a visit from Death. The king begs for more time and, when death accepts, sets out to transform his castle into a fortress, ordering the guards to never let anyone in.

Over time, the king rejects visits from his wife and children, too fearing that death will somehow creep in. But all for nothing, because death appears to him anyway, making his way magically into the king’s chamber. The parable talks about the importance of living during your lifetime and the pointlessness of trying to avoid the inevitable, which the characters end up doing in Sand castle.

Adjustment

In the graphic novel as in the film, much of the action takes place on a beautiful secluded beach. Sand castle opens with the family nucleus arriving at the beach, ready for a day of rest and relaxation. Old woman opens in a beautiful resort, with Prisca marveling to have found this place online. It’s sunny and beautiful, with waiters greeting parents with cocktails made to their exact tastes (for nefarious reasons that come into play at the end of the film). The family only goes to the beach because they are encouraged by the resort manager, who tells them it’s a secret place he only shares with a few select guests. (Wink, wink!) The family are then taken to the beach by a Shyamalan driver, in one of their classic cameos and, once there, unknowingly embark on the worst day of the day. of his life.

The complex and all that it entails (including the director’s adorable nephew) is mostly an invention by Shyamalan that has nothing to do with Sand castle. However, a seaside resort is mentioned in the graphic novel. There is a random moment when bathers see a silhouette running towards them in the distance. The character turns out to be the son of the local hotelier, but he is shot by mysterious snipers before he can reach them. It’s a shocking interlude with zero resolution, but seems like the crumb of inspiration Shyamalan used to develop the story.

The end of twist

Of course, there was a twist! In Sand castle, the story begins and ends on the beach, exploring what happens when people realize they are aging at an accelerated rate. Compared to Old woman, the source material is less of a horror story than a dark, emotional drama in which the characters calmly come to terms with their collective fate. It’s also exciting and poetic, using high-level storytelling to probe human questions; what’s the last thing you really want to do if you know you are about to die? The novel responds with physical and emotional pleasures: drinking wine, having sex, telling stories, and tenderly holding loved ones as you gently melt into that good night.