Slice of Life Bollywood Films





We live in dark times when watching the news or checking social media can have an impact on our mood. In such times, it is normal to distract yourself by watching Bollywood movies which will not only entertain you but also improve your mood. Here are some recommendations for you. 1. Khosla Ka Ghosla Source: YouTube / Disney Comedy Movies Essentially a scam movie, this one revolves around a middle class family who are robbed of their dream of owning a home. Instead of sitting down and feeling downcast, they decided to swindle the man who duped them in the first place. With the help of each other and a few Good Samaritans, the family comes together to devise an ingenious plan that unites them in their mission. 2. Tu Hai Mera Sunday Source: YouTube / Tu Hai Mera Sunday Whether you live in Mumbai or outside, you know the city is always running out of space. In it, a group of men are heartbroken when they find out that they won’t be allowed to play their Sunday soccer game at the beach. Together, they decide to do everything possible to enjoy these few moments of football and the great outdoors every Sunday. 3. Dooni Chaar Source: YouTube / Ace TV Starring the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the film revolves around a school teacher who lives by his standards. His children, however, wish he would earn more so that he could lead a better life. Without being judgmental and using humor, the film subtly shows how honesty can bring slow rewards but they are longer lasting. 4. The lunch box Source: Sony Pictures Classics One of the best Hindi films ever made, The lunch box is as much about food as it is about love. In the movie, due to a mistake, an old man is given a homemade lunch instead of his usual tiffin service. He writes to the sender who happens to be a devoted housewife cooking delicious meals for her husband. And so begins a beautiful exchange of letters between two strangers who find a connection through food. Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Varun Shah and DAR Motion Pictures, UTV Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment, NFDC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/slice-of-life-bollywood-movies/18022446 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos