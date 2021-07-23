The Take: COVID threatens Hollywood again, Weinstein extradited





Just as Hollywood was returning to normal, new variants of COVID pose a new threat to the entertainment industry. Additionally, Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to Los Angeles, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has box office controversy and an exciting new cast update. In this week’s episode of Varieties new video series, “The Take,” presented by VIZIO, lead correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and film awards editor Clayton Davis discuss their views on some of the week’s biggest titles. Many productions have been shut down, after cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of HBO’s “Westworld,” Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and FX’s “American Horror Story” . And, for the second year in a row, the Emmy’s Governors Ball will not be held as more in-person events risk being canceled, following the increase in cases around the world. Masks are now required, once again, in Los Angeles County – home to the entertainment industry – and major Hollywood studios and guilds have reached a short-term agreement on mandatory vaccines on trays. However, in the absence of a set of general standards, many crew members are concerned about their health, safety and livelihood. The Toronto International Film Festival, which has just announced its full lineup, was originally scheduled to be held in person so studio executives, publicists and talent wouldn’t know if they’ll be able to attend the festival, being given the generic nature of the Delta. variant. To make matters even more confusing, the U.S. government has extended Mexican and Canadian border restrictions on non-essential travel until at least August 21. Davis says the industry consensus is that TIFF is not essential, at this time. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Weinstein was extradited and transferred from New York to California, where he is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence. Weinstein arrived at the hearing in a wheelchair with his hands chained to the armrests – his first appearance in Los Angeles court, after being convicted of sexual assault and third degree rape in 2020. Weinstein pleaded no guilty of 11 counts of rape and sexual violence. the assault he faces, which carry a potential maximum sentence of 140 years. At the box office, “Black Widow” caused a sensation with the National Association of Theater Owners, which criticized Disney for its hybrid theatrical and streaming release of the popcorn mast. Scarlett Johansson’s photo grossed over $ 80 million nationally and an additional $ 60 million on Disney Plus during opening weekend. In other Marvel news, Michaela Coel heads to Wakanda, playing in the sequel to “Black Panther” in a top secret role. Hosted by Wagmeister and Davis, “The Take”, presented by VIZIO, is a weekly series that will run through the week’s top stories from the entertainment, pop culture and media world, while providing expert analysis and insights. Exclusive information on what’s hot in Hollywood. Filmed in VarietyAt state-of-the-art Los Angeles studios, new episodes are released every week on Fridays on Variety.com, YouTube and social media. The Short Series will also be available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs in July and August. Be sure to let us know … what is your to take?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/video/harvey-weinstein-pleads-not-guilty-covid-shutdowns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos