Events calendar: July 23, 2021 | Entertainment

Events calendar: July 23, 2021
ELLEN STAPENHORST, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Grab a Lawn Chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
TYRONE CRAWFORD, 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, Delta County Center for Performing Arts & Education, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, hosted by Arts Coalition of Delta County, on the lawn, Christian rap artist in the final three-day concert Delta Christian Music Festival, grab a chair or blanket, $ 10 per person or $ 25 per family, tickets at 640-6520.
RECKLESS KELLY, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, indoor show, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
FROM THE TOP, 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, music by Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
LOS RECODITOS AND EL YAKI, 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., $ 62, tickets at ticketon.com, VIP 970-457-7508.
“BIG” (1988, rated PG), Grill opens 6:00 PM, Concession booth 5:30 PM, Twilight movie, Friday July 23, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Lana Leigh & Company, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
“THE CROODS” (2013, rated PG), doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm Friday July 23, Mesa Mall, in the old Sutherlands parking lot, Outdoor Cinema Series, arrive at the south entrance, park the car and tune report at the designated station for audio streaming, donations to community food bank accepted, onsite popcorn vendor, 242-0009, shopmesamall.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday July 23, St. Kathryn Cellars / Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
OPENING CELEBRATION OF THE PLISADE PLUNGE, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, downtown Palisade, music, drinks and entertainment, opening of the complete cycle path Saturday, July 24, the proceeds of the celebration will be donated to COPMOBA to support the diving monitoring and maintenance plan, facebook.com/copmoba.
DELTARADO DAYS, continues Friday through Sunday July 23-25, in Delta, rodeos and a wall walk on July 23; colorful race, pancake breakfast, car show, pickle tournament, barbecue, vendor village, parade, street dancing, water fight, July 24 corn hole tournament; community religious service, exchange meeting, golf tournament, vendor village on July 25, deltacolorado.org/deltarado-schedule.
POP EVIL, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 20, tickets at mesatheater.com.
SUGAH STICK, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.
JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Music in Mesa Concert Series, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
TIM + RICHARD, 6:30 p.m. Saturday July 24, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 US Highway 6 & 50, facebook.com/TR970.
MICHAEL LILLE AND GABRIELLE LOUISE, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, award-winning singer-songwriters, limited seats, $ 25, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY SPECIAL POPUP SHOW, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. July 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, entrepôt2565.com.
HUEY, 68h Saturday, July 24, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
DELTA COUNTY MUSEUM OPEN DOORS, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Third and Meeker streets in Delta, free admission, free refreshments, 874-8721.
MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, from Saturday July 24 to Saturday July 31, Montrose County Exhibition Center and Events Center, in Montrose, exhibitions and exhibitions on agriculture; parade at 6 p.m. on Monday July 26 on Main Street; kiddie tractor pull 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27; antique tractor pull 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 28; Wild to Mild Mustang show at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29; riding of the bulls 7:30 p.m. Friday July 30; rodeo 7:30 p.m. and dance 9 p.m. Saturday July 31 montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
HED PE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 18, mesatheater.com.
SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, Free St. Matt’s Lawn Concert Series, stmatthewsgj.org.
TUESDAY JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., on the patio, pick up an instrument, 241-4010.
COMMUNITY BAND CONCERTS, 7 p.m., Tuesday July 27 and Thursday July 29, Delta County Center for Performing Arts & Education, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, hosted by Arts Coalition of Delta County, on the lawn, grab a chair or blanket , $ 10 per person, tickets at 640-6520.
GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, Tuesday July 27 to Sunday August 1 Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle, theme “Roaring into the ’20s”, concert with Arron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams 6:30 pm July 30, parade 10 am on 31st demolition derby, monster trucks, july, rodeos, garfieldcountyfair.com.
LOVE & THEFT, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
FOR THE KING AND THE COUNTRY, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Summer Nights Tour with guests Echosmith and Dave Barnes, tickets start at $ 25 general admission on the lawn, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, indoor show with The Williams Brothers Band, $ 20 to $ 40, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
MUSIC SHOWCASE, 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., hosted by Tenacious Tinnitus Productions with Officer Down, 82 Blackout, Suicide Watch and Down Valley Trash, 21+, $ 10, facebook.com/tenacioustennitusproductions.
MICHAEL MORROW & THE CULPRITS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., rock band from the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lounge chair, 858-0360.
BLUES JUNCTION, 10 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., on the patio, fun blues, surf and dance music, 241-4010.
