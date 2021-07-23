Manish Malhotra and his endless love for Bollywood

During his career spanning more than 30 years, Manish Malhotra has established himself as one of the best fashion designers in the country. Being an avid film enthusiast, his love for the big screen and fashion has also made him one of the most credible costume designers and stylists, changing the fashion scene for Bollywood. Pushing his undying love for the film industry further, Manish is set to make his Bollywood directorial debut. While he has already blessed the industry with some of the MOST iconic costumes in Hindi cinema history – from Rangeela To Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we can’t wait to see what he has to offer as a director.

Celebrating his contributions to the film industry, we took a look back at 10 iconic Bollywood fashion moments created by the legend himself.

1. Rangeela (1995)

This film saw Urmila Matondkar in skater dresses, shorts, berets, skirts and dresses, which were all the rage when the film was released. Manish also received his first Filmfare for Best Costume Designer for the film.

2. Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Mention Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and you instantly think of the athletic cuts of bike shorts, sports bras, bracelets, etc. the costumes were true to their character. Everyone wanted to look this chic, and can we blame them?

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Everything in this film is iconic: the cast, the songs, the dialogue, the costumes. What makes the film memorable and so integral to the story are the costumes. Kajols tomboy overalls, jackets and caps; Ranis mini skirts, dresses and crop tops made characters what they are. You can see the growth through their outfits, and the Kajols sarees in the second half of the movie are true to that. To this day, KKHH’s costumes are easily recognizable.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

The character of Kareena Kapoors Poo and her fashion became an instant hit and continues to be so even 20 years after the film’s release. Sparkly cropped tops, mini skirts, leather pants, jackets and scarves, everything in the wardrobe Poos screamed PHAT (quite hot and tempting). Her sharara in Bole Chudiyan became the hottest trend at the time, and two decades later versions of the Poos style are going viral. After all, imitation is the best form of flattery!

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Manish worked his magic while creating amazing sets for the cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho. The simple but assertive pieces of Preity Zintas included scarves, trench coats, halter dresses (the red one, yes!), Sweaters, slip dresses and flared pants to match the era and character. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khans embroidered kurtas and blue Preitys Maahi Ve lehenga created waves at the time, much like the movie itself!

6. Main Hoon Naa (2004)

Sushmita Sen, in a sultry red chiffon saree with an attendance register in her hand, is the chemistry teacher everyone wished they had when Principal Hoon Na was released for the first time. Manish is known for making women look sexy in sarees, and that’s exactly what he did in this movie. Be it Sushmitas sarees or Amrita Raos costumes and lehengas, he gave a modern touch to traditional clothes, making them desirable for all girls then and even now.

7. Jab We Met (2007)

There is no doubt that Jab we met was a historical film, from history and songs to dialogues. The character of Kareenas Geet has become a cult classic and started a new wave of trends in the fashion world. We saw the rise of harem pants paired with long t-shirts, phulkari scarves, corset tops (with the iconic red skirt) and hoops with short kurtas, which were MAJOR at the time. Aap convince hogaye ya main aur bolun?

8. Dostana (2008)

The mood for the movie was easy, as were the costumes. He saw the shimmering gold Priyanka Chopra Jonas swimsuit that instantly became the talk of the town. Our Desi Girls the classic saree with a super sultry blouse has launched many versions of the same. As if those two outfits weren’t enough to break the news, the sets of the rest of the tank tops, bikinis, shorts and tube dresses were true to the beach vibe and garnered a lot of attention!

9. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2012)

Who can forget the electric blue Deepika Padukones saree with a sparkly black blouse that instantly became a trailblazer with replicas and versions of it seen in almost every boutique? Whether its form-fitting kurtas with plunging necklines, low waist lehengas with short blouses or floral dresses paired with sweaters and denim jackets, Naina Talwars (Deepika) looks have become as iconic as her character.

10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Anushka Sharmas strongly kohl eyes, long kurtis with ripped jeans and combat boots became as popular as the concept of silent nightclubs after the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her looks started a new wave of Indo-Western ensembles like satin shirts paired with lehenga skirts and heavy jewelry; chikan kurtas with leather jackets and scarves. However, the mastery of Manish is reflected in the marriage of Anushkas lehenga in the song Channa Mereya, which is recreated by many brides even today.

Photographs: Instagram, Pinterest