Sean Penn will only work if everyone on his new show is vaccinated





Sean Penn made a historic request for the set of their upcoming limited series with Julia robert: Either the entire production is vaccinated, or it moves away from the project. Double Oscar winner decree comes just weeks before it ends on Starz Watergate series Gas lit, Deadline reports. It also arrives as a delta variant of COVID-19 spikes in Los Angeles County. In the current state of things, Gas litS studio, NBCUniversal, requires vaccines for Zone A, a category of worker that includes cast and crew members who work near them. But Penn also wants vaccination to be mandatory for all other areas of production. The actor, who is fully vaccinated himself and recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, is offering free vaccines to Gas lit workers in need through his non-profit organization, CORE. According to Deadline, his organization has also advocated for the availability of COVID-19 tests and helped administer 1.7 million vaccines in the city. The Penns Watergate series is filmed primarily indoors in Burbank, according to the outlet. Created by Mr. Robots Robbie pickering and Sam esmail with Matt ross (Fantastic captain) production, the show is based on the Slate podcast Slow combustion. Penn plays Nixons Attorney General John Mitchell, while Roberts is his wife, Martha. The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens, Shea Whigham, Allison Tolman, and Darby Camp. This isn’t the first time an A-List actor has resisted a production in the era of the pandemic. Last December, Tom cruise went viral after an audio clip of him screaming at two Mission: Impossible 7 crew members for violating COVID-19 protocol by standing next to each other. I never want to see him again, ever. And if you don’t, you’re fired. If I see you doing it again, you’re gone, he cried. We’re not closing this fucking movie! Is this understood? he said later. Five crew members would have left after a cruise tirade. His warnings aside, production of the film was forced to shut down for two weeks in June 2021 after at least one member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. Gas lit Sources told Deadline that while the production was in favor of Penns’ wish, the studio might not be able to legally enforce it. Instead, Universal will likely have to negotiate the mass vaccination requirements with the unions in Hollywood and other studios. More great stories from Vanity Show How? ‘Or’ What Loki Achieved the best final of the Disney + era

