What’s new on Amazon in August 2021 | Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video is expanding its selection of titles as August approaches with many original and old favorites.
Among the originals arriving this month are Season 2 of the Starry Anthology series Modern love, the film Val, and Annette. Old favorites such as the Jaws franchise, La La Land, and other films will also be available for streaming. Below, check out the full rundown of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV in August.
Available to stream on Prime Video:
August 1
21 (2008)
Aliens (1986)
Everything about Steve (2009)
Anaconda (1997)
Annie (1982)
Attack the block (2011)
Borat (2006)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center stage (2000)
The hard 2: the hardest (1990)
Elektra (2005)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Quick times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Land of freedom (2006)
To hang up (1991)
In his shoes (2005)
Jaws: revenge (1987)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Awareness (2009)
La Bamba (1987)
Machete (2010)
Made of honor (2008)
Max Payne (2008)
Silver ball (2011)
Mud (2013)
The wedding of my best friend (1997)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Sea biscuit (2003)
Secret window (2004)
Next to (2004)
To glide (2006)
Something must give (2003)
Soul surfer (2011)
The great debaters (2013)
The initiate (2000)
The Iron Woman (2011)
The legend of Zorro (2005)
Lincoln’s lawyer (2011)
Natural (1984)
The room mate (2011)
taking pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perrys The Hunting Family (2008)
Some water for the elephants (2011)
You, me and Dupree (2006)
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Banana: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Ribs: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt every day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
The mysteries of Frankie Drake: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here we go again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the earth was made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In their own words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Marine raiders: Season 1 (Best TV of all time)
The bridge: Season 1 (Subject)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Western winners: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
August 6
*Val Amazon Original Film (2021)
*SOZ soldiers or zombies (English subtitles only) Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Aug 13
*EVANGELION: 3.0 + 1.01 ONCE UPON A TIME Amazon exclusive (2021)
*Modern love Amazon Original Series: Season 2
August 16
Almighty Evan (2007)
In Bruges (2008)
August 17
The skeleton twins (2014)
20 August
*Annette Amazon Original Film (2021)
Killer among us (2021)
August 27
The mail (2021)
*Pete the cat Back to school Operetta Amazon Original Special (2021)
Available to stream on IMDb TV (available for free, no Prime subscription required):
August 1
Beyond S1-2
Code Black S1-3
Domination S1-2
Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6
Mac Gyver (2016) S1-5
Perry mason S1-9
Scorpio S1-4
500 summer days
Alpha and Omega
American Pie Presents: Group Camp
American Pie presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Thousand
Apollo 13
daredevil
Detroit
Sharp eye
Garden condition
ghost hunters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
The green hornet
How to train your dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Long Shot
Major Payne
No good deed (2014)
Only the brave (2017)
The Eldorado road
Forever shrek
Projector
Waiting to expire
Walk the line
What does love have to do with it
the wolf of Wall Street
August 6
*Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Journal IMDb TV Original Series
The tent repairer
12 august
100% Wolf: The Legend of the Moonstone S1
August 16
La La Land
August 28
Alpha (2018)
