What’s new on Amazon in August 2021 | Entertainment





Amazon Prime Video is expanding its selection of titles as August approaches with many original and old favorites. Among the originals arriving this month are Season 2 of the Starry Anthology series Modern love, the film Val, and Annette. Old favorites such as the Jaws franchise, La La Land, and other films will also be available for streaming. Below, check out the full rundown of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV in August. Available to stream on Prime Video: August 1 21 (2008) Aliens (1986) Everything about Steve (2009) Anaconda (1997) Annie (1982) Attack the block (2011) Borat (2006) Catch Me If You Can (2002) Center stage (2000) The hard 2: the hardest (1990) Elektra (2005) Escape from Alcatraz (1979) Quick times at Ridgemont High (1982) Land of freedom (2006) To hang up (1991) In his shoes (2005) Jaws: revenge (1987) Jaws (1975) Jaws 2 (1978) Jaws 3 (1983) Awareness (2009) La Bamba (1987) Machete (2010) Made of honor (2008) Max Payne (2008) Silver ball (2011) Mud (2013) The wedding of my best friend (1997) Patriot Games (1992) Pearl Harbor (2001) Predator (1987) Predator 2 (1990) Sea biscuit (2003) Secret window (2004) Next to (2004) To glide (2006) Something must give (2003) Soul surfer (2011) The great debaters (2013) The initiate (2000) The Iron Woman (2011) The legend of Zorro (2005) Lincoln’s lawyer (2011) Natural (1984) The room mate (2011) taking pelham 1 2 3 (2009) Tyler Perrys The Hunting Family (2008) Some water for the elephants (2011) You, me and Dupree (2006) Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream) Banana: Season 1 (Mhz Choice) Be cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang) Chesapeake Ribs: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now) City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central) Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV) Dirt every day: Season 1 (Motortrend) The mysteries of Frankie Drake: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) The French chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living) Here we go again: Season 1 (ALLBLK) How the earth was made: Season 1 (History Vault) In their own words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries) Marine raiders: Season 1 (Best TV of all time) The bridge: Season 1 (Subject) The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Western winners: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever) August 6 *Val Amazon Original Film (2021) *SOZ soldiers or zombies (English subtitles only) Amazon Original Series: Season 1 Aug 13 *EVANGELION: 3.0 + 1.01 ONCE UPON A TIME Amazon exclusive (2021) *Modern love Amazon Original Series: Season 2 August 16 Almighty Evan (2007) In Bruges (2008) August 17 The skeleton twins (2014) 20 August *Annette Amazon Original Film (2021) Killer among us (2021) August 27 The mail (2021) *Pete the cat Back to school Operetta Amazon Original Special (2021) Available to stream on IMDb TV (available for free, no Prime subscription required): August 1 Beyond S1-2 Code Black S1-3 Domination S1-2 Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6 Mac Gyver (2016) S1-5 Perry mason S1-9 Scorpio S1-4 500 summer days Alpha and Omega American Pie Presents: Group Camp American Pie presents: Beta House American Pie Presents: The Book of Love American Pie Presents: The Naked Thousand Apollo 13 daredevil Detroit Sharp eye Garden condition ghost hunters (1984) Ghostbusters II The green hornet How to train your dragon Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life Long Shot Major Payne No good deed (2014) Only the brave (2017) The Eldorado road Forever shrek Projector Waiting to expire Walk the line What does love have to do with it the wolf of Wall Street August 6 *Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Journal IMDb TV Original Series The tent repairer 12 august 100% Wolf: The Legend of the Moonstone S1 August 16 La La Land August 28 Alpha (2018)

