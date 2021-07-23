Succeed in Hollywood: Watch Louisiana Native Tyra G. Morrison in Netflix’s ‘Family Reunion’ | Movies / TV

“There are no small roles, only small actors.”Constantine stanislavsky

When St. Francisville native Tyra G. Morrison recounts her first stage experience, one can’t help but think of this famous quote from the guru of Russian theater.

“I was a tree,” says Morrison, reflecting as his fourth-grade self at Bains Elementary dutifully taking its place in the classroom environment game.

“I had no lines, and I just remember my mom taking me to Walmart and I had this ugly brown outfit, shirt and shorts,” she continues. “But I was so excited to be in this room and when I was on stage I just knew this was where I wanted to be. That sense of peace and belonging came over me.

“You know, every actor has this cliché story of ‘I knew the first time I was on stage.’ Well, that’s how it really turned out for me. “

Fast forward to 2021, and Morrison, 26, is based in North Hollywood, pursuing her passion as an actress, performing on her own YouTube channel and hosting a brand new podcast.

The Northwestern State University graduate landed her first TV gig 10 months after moving to Los Angeles in February 2018. More impressive was her first audition in Tinseltown.

Morrison plays the recurring role of “teenage Amelia” on the Netflix sitcom “Family Reunion”, which debuted in 2019. Her character is featured in flashback scenes as “adult Amelia” (affectionately referred to as ” M’Dear “) tells stories from his early years to his grandchildren, who recently moved with their parents to Augusta, Georgia. Veteran actor Loretta Devine (“Queen Bees”, “Grey’s Anatomy”) plays M’Dear.

Morrison appears in one episode of the show’s first season and two in the second. With the popularity of “Family Reunion’s”, a third season, although not yet announced, is likely.

“It’s a multigenerational show,” she explains. “We see what the matriarch and her husband, as well as the son and his family face in real life and we dive into the lives of the children, so it’s something for everyone.”

This type of series was new to Netflix.

“We deal with a lot of current events like Black Lives Matter and police brutality and it’s all wrapped up in a sitcom, so it’s not too dark like a show,” she says. “You get the message, but it’s also done in a lighter way.”

A season two episode titled “When M’Dear Changes History” gave Morrison his first opportunity to share scenes with the lead cast.

“Some of the main cast acted like famous characters in the story like Martin Luther King, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict (“ Cocoa ”) ended up playing Tina Turner and Talia Jackson (“ Jade ”) played Maya Angelou, so I had a few scenes with them, ”she says.“ It was mind blowing for me. I really enjoyed it. “

The show’s setup, of course, doesn’t allow Morrison to act up against one of his favorite stars, Devine. The two compared their notes on younger and older Amelia.

“When I first booked the show, since I was playing a younger version of her, I really wanted to at least have a conversation with her so that I could play who her character M’Dear is, and also learn some- some of her ways, how she moved on set.

“I would definitely say that she (Amelia) is sassy, ​​she’s daring and she’s out there. M’Dear, I feel like she wants to keep this shit a secret. She says one thing about her childhood, but I’m doing something completely different. “

While waiting for any news on the renewal of “Family Reunion”, Morrison is auditioning and focusing on his YouTube channel and podcast.

Calling YouTube her creative outlet (her name is Tyra the Creative on the platform), Morrison imagines skits, films educational videos, and provides resources for black creatives on how to share their creativity with the world on any location. what support.

“Your creativity is tied to your vulnerability,” she says.

Her podcast, launched last month, is called “Affirmations for Black Girls”.

“It’s a mental health podcast, which just talks about everything in life, things I didn’t want to talk to mom or someone close to, a safe space for millennial black women, ”she said.

As per the title of the weekly podcast, there is an affirmation in each episode, “Pushing You Out of Anything Towards a Better Future,” she claims.

“I get a lot of good feedback. I wish I had launched it earlier. People are really reaching out to me thanking me for making something like this.”

A new episode comes out every Sunday.

Meanwhile, the next time you see an ad for Daisy sour cream on TV, keep a close watch on Morrison carrying a tray of food outside and sitting down for a feast in the backyard with friends. She was also heard in a voiceover reciting the brand’s slogan: “It’s not the same without Daisy.”

Back in Louisiana, Georgia Dudley follows the career of her former mentee with interest and pride.

“I taught Tyra for four years so she was memorable! Tyra was a wonderful theater student who amazed me more and more every year,” recalls Dudley, now human resources supervisor for West Parish Schools. Feliciana.

“One thing I loved about Tyra’s abilities was that she could play any role I gave her. She attracted audiences because her emotions always seemed so real, whether it was the character angry, crazy. , funny or overwhelmed with grief, Tyra fully embraced the character, ”says Dudley.