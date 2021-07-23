Review: Disney Plus Loki is ripe with potential but needed more time to develop

Loki’s limited nature and complicated plot weaves an intriguing storyline, but leaves a lot to be desired in a disappointing finale.

by Eleanor Schifino





When the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced a wave of new TV shows, it was no surprise that Thor’s charismatic brother, Loki, secured a series all to himself. Played by beloved actor Tom Hiddleston, Loki won over viewers with his 2011 debut Thor. Despite his introduction as a villain, MCU fans have seen him grow into a reformed hero. Disney Plus ‘new show Loki follows this evolution and expands on Lokis’ character development by exploring the meaning of free will, faith, and identity.

With its promising premise and beautiful production, Loki got off to a good start that was sadly lost in later episodes. Convoluted, limited-time storylines that left viewers with too many questions and little resolution. Releasing one episode per week since June 9, the mini-series has just released its sixth and final episode. While Loki should have given Lokis a well-deserved extension, the exhibit-rich story is more like a prequel to a movie audiences haven’t seen and requested.

Documenting the protection of the sacred timeline proclaimed by the Time Variance Authority, Loki tells the story of the titular characters being diverted from its intended path and subsequent removal from its timeline. At a significant turning point, Loki is hired to hunt down the story’s supposed villain, a female variant of himself named Sylvie. Presenting intense questions about the illusory nature of freedom when a predetermined timeline exists, Loki’s power stems from his unique and open discourse on the factors dictating identity and free will. Addressing issues like determinism and predestination, Loki pushes the MCU’s creative boundaries by adding complex layers to Marvel’s future with his thoughtful investigation into the nature of existence.

Hiddleston once again delivers a superb portrayal of Loki as he brings the storyline to life with quick lines and dramatic monologues. Revealing a new softer side to the quick-witted character, the series unlocks a side of Loki that adds dimension and vulnerability to the seemingly untouchable god. As the show progresses, viewers watch Loki’s tough ego slowly break down as they befriended new characters Mobius and Sylvie as played by Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino respectively. Having previously vowed to trust only himself, Loki answers Mobius’ question so, do I just have to trust the word of two Lokis? referring to Loki and Sylvie with how about a friend’s word ?. His response illuminates his changing identity and indicates that internal change is possible.

The limited nature of the Lokis miniseries format has created weakness in the later episodes. Loki introduced too many concepts to be fully developed in just six episodes, creating an information deficit for viewers and a myriad of missed opportunities for writers. Attacking the meaning of life and free will in less than six hours in total was already an impossible task. Trying to simultaneously set up the multiversal rules for the upcoming Spiderman and Doctor Strange movies turned out to be too much. Due to its large amount of content, Loki missed the opportunity to explore aspects of the series that would have been groundbreaking, like the fluidity of the genre and the bisexuality of the titular characters.

The interesting concept of standalone variants introduced in the series was also not fully explored and was disappointingly tarnished when Loki fell in love with Sylvie. While it was appropriate for the narcissistic god to fall in love with himself in a female form, some fans were uncomfortable with the relationship and viewed it as incestuous. Rather than exploring Lokis recently confirmed gender fluidity or bisexuality, Loki only gave the latter a passing mention with few circumstances. Further problems arose when other variations were introduced as brief cameos, used as brief plot devices or comedic relief. While further exploration of identity might have improved the show, its time constraints instead created outdated background characters that fell flat.

In a show steeped in mystery and confusion, the vitality of the finale cannot be underestimated when it comes to engagement. After watching five episodes and receiving little to no response, audience members were delighted to see the intricate plot details finally come together, but were disappointed when Loki was sidelined and the occurrence of all of the events has been attributed to a previously unmentioned omniscient figure called He. Who stays. Tying the series’ many details with an unseen and all-powerful presence is not just a cliché, but undermines the entire series by removing the free will that the protagonists had fought so hard for. The problem is summed up by the One who stays when he says: You can’t kill me because I already know what’s going to happen. Any suspense or intrigue left to the viewer is removed from the series as they disappointingly realize that the villain is unbeatable.

The heavy exposure and storytelling made it clear in the finale that Loki was a setup for Marvel’s future efforts, aimed primarily at explaining the rules of time travel within the MCU rather than serving as a review of Lokis’ character. . When The One Who Remains came and swept away the character agency to artificially explain the inexplicable plot, the show’s ingenuity fell flat.

With groundbreaking ideas and incredible design, Loki brought a new mystery to the MCU in an engaging way, creating rules for time travel while simultaneously exploring the layers of free will and the multifaceted nature of a delighted audience. identity. However, Loki was only able to explore these ideas in a tangential way due to his obligation to set up the next Marvel movies. Due to a variety of small issues regarding writing, plot, and development, Loki may improve in the future. However, with the upcoming season two promising to resolve the tangled plot and answer the remaining questions, Loki has yet to lose the opportunity to be awesome.

