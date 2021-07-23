Entertainment
Grays Harbor County Fair returns for more country fun August 4-7 | State News
ELMA, Wash., July 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –It’s time to return to the fair by truck as the Grays Harbor County Fair returns for four days of country entertainment – including music, food, carnival, animals and exhibits – August 4-7 at the exhibition center of Apple.
It’s a real old-fashioned summer fair: from 4-H and FFA animals, through gardening / baking demonstrations, to rides and games and musical entertainment for the whole family. And save room for all the delicious fair trade meals.
“Coming out of the madness of the pandemic, we mobilized to organize the Fair and offer four days of exceptional family fun”, declared Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Director of Tourism. “There are great headlining musical numbers as well as fun family activities, exhibits, animals and shows, combined with returning favorites for the classic County Fair experience.”
Country music star Riley Green appears on the Pepsi State on Wednesday August 4 To 8 p.m. Reserved Golden Circle tickets are available for $ 50 and include entry to the lounge – or attend the show for free in the general lounge area, with your paid entry to the lounge. To order online visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/ticketsor call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by Bud Light.
Legendary country music group Shenandoah is slated to Thursday August 5 To 8 p.m. on the Pepsi stage. Reserved Golden Circle tickets are available for $ 35 and include entry to the lounge – or attend the show for free in the general lounge area, with your paid entry to the lounge. To order online visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/ticketsor call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by The Vaughan Company.
There’s plenty of other entertainment included with fair admission, including the Olson Brothers Band (August 6 To 7:00 p.m.), Aaron Crawford (August 7 To 8 p.m.), Ericka Corban (August 6 To 4:00 p.m.), Band of Toons (August 7 To 3 p.m.), Christian Fellowship Music Program (August 7 To 4:00 p.m.), Grays Harbor Youth Cattle Auction (August 7 To 2:00 p.m.), as well as Professor Bamboozle performing his comedic act every day. And of course all the popular animals, flowers, garden, and field food displays.
The track will roar with car races on August 7 To 4:00 p.m. – a tradition of the Grays Harbor County Fair – free with paid entry to the fair and sponsored by Grays Harbor Raceway.
Grays Harbor County Fair takes place August 4-7 at the exhibition center of Apple. The Fair is affordable for everyone, with many entry discounts. Regular admission to the fair is $ 9 for adults, $ 7 for seniors (62+) and young people (6-15). Children 5 and under are free every day of the Fair. The Grays Harbor County Fair honors current and former servicemen with a $ 2 Military Appreciation Discount available daily. Friday is Children’s Day, and all young people receive a $ 2 discount on fair admission. Parking is $ 5 per day. Carnival bracelets for unlimited rides are now available for presale at the exhibition center office for only $ 29 by 1st of August (a $ 6 savings) or $ 35 each during the Lot Carnival Fair.
The opening hours are 12:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. daily from the Grays Harbor County Fair.
For more information on the Grays Harbor County Fair, call 360-482-2651 or visit the fair’s website at ghcairgrounds.com.
Grays Harbor Fair, events and tourism
Grays Harbor Fair, Events & Tourism
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecordnews.com/news/state/grays-harbor-county-fair-returns-for-more-country-fair-fun-aug-4-7/article_94429050-6105-5ee0-a315-77ab88e4124b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]