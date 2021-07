Winning a Jimmy Award for Best Actor “A Dream” Come True for Bryson Battle

PHOTO | DANIEL COSTON Bryson Battle, center, reacts when he learns he won the National High School Musical Theater Award for Best Actor at a night before in Charlotte. Battle graduated from Hickory Ridge High School in June. The dream of musical theater continues for Bryson Battle. The June graduate of Hickory Ridge High School took home the award for Best Actor at the 12th Annual National High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, on July 15. The award also includes a $ 25,000 scholarship. The entire Jimmy Awards presentation took place virtually, featuring 72 nominees from 36 participating programs. The winners were determined by a panel of Broadway industry experts.

Battle is the third Charlotte-area performer to win, joining 2018 Best Actress Reneé Rapp, Northwest School of the Arts graduate, and 2016 Best Actress, Amina Faye, Central Academy of Technology and Arts. “I really thought I was in a dream,” Battle told The Post. “It didn’t feel real, and to be honest, it still doesn’t necessarily feel quite real. I remember covering my face [during the announcement] just to be like ‘that doesn’t happen. It is not real. It was crazy, I felt like it wasn’t something that was really achievable. Battle, who also won Best Actor at the ninth Blumey Awards in May, previously told The Post that the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise. Theater attendance at Hickory Ridge High has a female streak, which means the shows typically feature female roles. Pandemic-inspired changes to the Blumey’s presentation allowed him to showcase his talents. “I really know COVID hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be here,” Battle said. “It’s kind of crazy to think about it. It’s crazy how one little thing could have changed the whole outcome of this whole process.

Blumenthal’s education department vice chairman Andie Maloney said in a statement: “Bryson shines when he performs and brings an exceptionally stunning voice as well as an authenticity in his characterization that is absolutely captivating and a gift to the audience. He’s not only a brilliant actor, but an exceptional person and we can’t wait to see him flourish in the industry! Battle’s next stop is the Boston Conservatory in Berklee where he will be studying musical theater. He is bound for Boston on August 21 and intends to take the next few weeks to rest after days filled with rehearsals. Broadway remains his focus after college, or maybe sooner if the right phone call arrives. His dream roles are Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Elphaba in “Wicked”. comments

